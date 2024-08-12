Josh Draper kicks the ball during Fremantle's clash against Geelong in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has confirmed a two-year contract extension for Josh Draper through to the end of 2027 as the youngster continues to play a critical role stepping up for the Dockers' injured key defenders.

Draper, who has played 18 games this season, was contracted through to the end of 2025 as a category B rookie but has added two years to that deal and will move onto the club's senior list.

He shapes as a key player in the final two weeks of the regular season as the Dockers continue to manage the absence of injured captain and key defender Alex Pearce.

The 20-year-old made his debut in round two after the Dockers lost defenders Brennan Cox and Oscar McDonald in the round one win against Brisbane, going on to play 12 consecutive games.

After a one-week omission, he played a match-winning role against Sydney in round 16 with several clutch spoils and marks in the final quarter and has now covered Pearce's absence through consecutive arm fractures.

Pearce is expected to remain sidelined this week and was not spotted at a light run on Monday morning as the Dockers prepare to take on Greater Western Sydney at Engie Stadium on Saturday.

Star forward Josh Treacy (knee) and ruckman Sean Darcy (knee) were also absent from the recovery run, while experienced forward Michael Walters ran laps and looked comfortable kicking as he prepares to return from a hamstring injury.

Coach Justin Longmuir expected Walters, Darcy and Treacy would all be "a good chance" to be available against the Giants when speaking on Saturday night.

Josh Treacy leaves the field during the R21 match between Fremantle and Essendon at the MCG on August 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, the Dockers have also confirmed head of leadership Bob Murphy has resigned from his role and would be returning to Victoria at the end of the season.

Murphy, who joined the Dockers at the end of 2021 as head of football operations and performance, was also a specialist skills coach this season.

A member of the Western Bulldogs Hall of Fame and a veteran of 312 games, he relinquished his role as head of AFLW this year but continued to provide leadership support to the program.