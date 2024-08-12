The high-flying Hawks are on the verge of a rare feat as they continue their recovery from a 0-5 start

Lloyd Meek celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against Carlton in round 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN is on the verge of one of the rarest feats in footy.

After making a dismal 0-5 start to the season, the Hawks have reeled off 12 wins from 16 games, moving into the top eight after thrashing Carlton by 74 points on Sunday.

The turnaround has been enormous.

The Hawks are on track to become just the third team in VFL/AFL history – and the second since 2000 – to make the finals after losing their first five games of the season.

The only other team to achieve the feat in the top eight era was Sydney in 2017.

That Sydney side fell to 0-6 that year and then won 14 of their final 16 home and away games to finish sixth on the ladder, before thrashing Essendon in an elimination final.

Learn More 17:45

Their run came to an end the following week in a heavy loss to Geelong.

In VFL/AFL history, only one other team has made the finals after starting 0-5, and that was Collingwood in 1959.

In a 12-team competition, the Magpies remarkably finished 12-6, but bowed out without winning a final.

But in an era where only the top four teams played finals after an 18-game home-and-away season, the achievement of that Magpies side will probably never be topped.

The Swans of 2017 also had only 22 games in the regular season to recover from their horror start, while the Hawks will have 23. However, with two games left, Sam Mitchell's side has already jumped into the eight.

For the Hawks, a 53-point loss to Gold Coast in round five – labelled by Mitchell as "completely unacceptable" – proved to be the turning point.

Learn More 13:30

Since then, they has lost just four games – the equal fewest along with Brisbane – including giving up late leads in tight losses to Port Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney.

With games against struggling Richmond and North Melbourne to finish the home and away season, the Hawks are well placed to achieve a rare feat.

And with one of the youngest lists in the League, they're only just getting started.