Hawthorn has secured itself a spot in the September action with an 124-point win over North Melbourne

Massimo D'Ambrosio celebrates a goal during round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN will play finals for the first time in six years after annihilating North Melbourne by 124 points in Launceston.

Seventh before the final round of the home and away season, the in-form Hawks needed to beat the Kangaroos on Saturday to secure a spot in the top eight.

They did it in style, with Dylan Moore kicking four goals and Nick Watson, Connor Macdonald and Mabior Chol kicking three each in the 26.14 (170) to 7.4 (46) romp.

The Hawks were 0-5 to begin the season but have surged into their first finals campaign since 2018, winning 14 of their past 18 games.

Hawthorn piled on 10 goals in the final term for their biggest-ever win over North.

The Kangaroos finish the year with just three wins and in the bottom two on the ladder for the fifth season in a row.

They could end up with the wooden spoon if last-placed Richmond beat Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon, and percentage isn't in their favour.

The match was brought forward four hours due to uncertainty around the power supply to University of Tasmania Stadium.

Power network workers in Tasmania have been taking industrial action and wouldn't have restored electricity in the event of an outage.

In drizzly weather, the lights ended up being switched on for the entirety of the match.

The opening quarter was scrappy early before Hawthorn started to pull away for a 28-7 lead at the first break.

They kicked eight goals to three in the second, although the Kangaroos were able to stem the bleeding somewhat with the last two of the term.

North Melbourne's Jackson Archer was substituted out at quarter time with a leg problem.

Jy Simpkin tried hard in a losing battle, kicking three goals for the first time in his career and picking up 25 touches.

Hollywood Hawks

Much has been made of Hawthorn's young and boisterous players - particularly for their rambunctious goal celebrations - and against the Roos on Saturday, the Hawks' forwards were in full flight. Nick Watson showed why he's nicknamed the 'Wizard' with three stunning goals, while fellow small forwards Dylan Moore (four), Connor Macdonald (three), and Jack Ginnivan (two) also ran amuck. Jai Newcombe (35 disposals) and Massimo D'Ambrosio (31) ran rampant in the middle, but also hit the scoreboard with one and two goals respectively. Don't be fooled by the over-the-top celebrations, Hawthorn's ability to kick goals could do some serious damage during finals.

HAWTHORN 4.4 12.9 16.10 26.14 (170)

NORTH MELBOURNE 1.1 4.2 6.4 7.4 (46)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Moore 4, Watson 3, Chol 3, Macdonald 3, D'Ambrosio 2, Sicily 2, Breust 2, Dear 2, Ginnivan 2, Gunston, Weddle, Newcombe

North Melbourne: Simpkin 3, Curtis, Pink, Wardlaw, Zurhaar

BEST

Hawthorn: D'Ambrosio, Newcombe, Sicily, Moore, Macdonald

North Melbourne: Simpkin, Davies-Uniacke, Xerri

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Conor Nash (leg)

North Melbourne: Jackson Archer (leg)

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Luke Breust (replaced Conor Nash in the third quarter)

North Melbourne: Blake Drury (replaced Jackson Archer at quarter-time)

Crowd: TBC at UTAS Stadium