Riley Beveridge analyses the huge impact of Hayden Young in the Dockers' midfield

Hayden Young celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against Geelong in round 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

HAYDEN Young has quickly gone from the stopper to the must-stop man at Fremantle.

A run-with role late last year paved the way for the 23-year-old Docker to break into Justin Longmuir's midfield group, but across the course of the 2024 season Young has now emerged as one of the game's most damaging onballers himself.

Young enjoyed successful roles thwarting the influence of Geelong champion Patrick Dangerfield and Brisbane's dual Brownlow Medal winner Lachie Neale last year, giving Longmuir a glimpse of what he could provide through the middle.

At 189cm he adds a presence alongside his more diminutive midfield teammates in both Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong, while his lethal foot skills have made him a damaging forward-half threat as well.

Learn More 00:47

Young has had a direct hand in 36 Fremantle goals this year – kicking 13 himself, while providing a further 23 goal assists – kicking multiple goals in three of his last eight matches.

It's led to Young rocketing into being Champion Data's highest rated player in the competition since round 10, leapfrogging a collection of the game's superstars that includes Neale, Marcus Bontempelli, Patrick Cripps and Max Gawn.

Highest rated players since R10

AFL Player Ratings Points Hayden Young 19.1 Lachie Neale 18.7 Tom De Koning 18.4 Marcus Bontempelli 18.1 Patrick Cripps 18.0 Max Gawn 18.0



Indeed, Young profiles quite like Bontempelli in that he isn't the League's biggest accumulator but he provides maximum damage with his touches. In a midfield group that also includes Brayshaw and Serong, it's made for a perfect match.

Young is averaging only 24.3 disposals per game this year, ranked fifth at Fremantle behind Serong (30.1) and Brayshaw (28.4) as well as defensive duo Jordan Clark (25.4) and Luke Ryan (24.7).

But, yet, despite winning significantly less of the footy, Young is still racking up impressive numbers for forward-half metrics including metres gained (438m per game), inside 50s (5.7), score assists (1.8) and score involvements (6.9).

Freo's Bont clone

Hayden Young Marcus Bontempelli Disposals 24.3 26.1 Metres Gained 438m 444m Inside 50s 5.7 5.6 Score Assists 1.8 1.5 Score Involvements 6.9 8.2



Having only turned 23 this year, and with only one full pre-season as a midfielder under his belt, Young's numbers suggest he could mount a serious case to be recognised among the game's best midfielders in the near future.