Port Adelaide has secured a top-four spot with a win over Adelaide but Dan Houston could face suspension over a bump on Izak Rankine

Jase Burgoyne celebrates a goal during the R23 match between Port Adelaide and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on August 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide star Dan Houston is facing a lengthy suspension on the eve of the finals over a high bump on Izak Rankine in his side's 22-point win over arch-rival Adelaide.

Tensions boiled over when Houston laid out Rankine with a shirt-front during the third quarter of the Power's fiery 11.14 (80) to 8.10 (58) victory at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

Rankine was eventually helped to his feet and driven off the ground on a medical cart with concussion.

The high contact and damage inflicted on Rankine means All-Australian defender Houston is likely to be referred directly to the Tribunal, putting his participation in Port's finals campaign in doubt.

Zak Butters (42 disposals, 10 clearances) and Connor Rozee (28, nine) starred as the Power locked in a top-four spot with their victory, earning a finals double-chance for the fourth time in five seasons.

The result also snapped Port's three-match losing streak against the Crows and levelled the overall record between the South Australian rivals at 28-28.

Jason Horne-Francis was influential with 23 disposals, eight clearances and two goals, while Willie Rioli (three), Francis Evans and Darcy Byrne-Jones (two each) also kicked multiple majors.

Butters, Rozee, Ollie Wines and ruckman Jordon Sweet led Port to a convincing 52-38 win in clearances.

Matt Crouch (29 touches), Jordan Dawson (26) and Rory Laird (24) were all busy for Adelaide as Rankine and Darcy Fogarty kicked two goals each.

Power fans jeered Josh Rachele after lighting the pre-match fuse on Adelaide radio when he claimed Port supporters 'don't have many teeth' and they were also incensed by a one-sided free-kick count - 7-1 at one point - in the opening stages as the Crows led by two points at quarter-time despite Port's clearance control.

A stoppage win through Sweet's expert tap led to a brilliant Horne-Francis goal from the forward pocket, which opened the scoring in the second quarter.

Darcy Fogarty and Riley Thilthorpe made it three consecutive Crows goals and they led 6.6 to 4.9 at the main break.

A tight third quarter exploded when Houston collided with Rankine and Port kicked the only two goals of the term to snatch a two-point lead by the final change.

Willie Rioli and Jase Burgoyne both kicked majors from the goalsquare early in the last quarter to give the Power breathing space and they were a class above when it mattered.

Port has now won seven of its past eight games ahead of a final-round clash with Fremantle at Optus Stadium, while Adelaide will complete its year against ladder leader Sydney at the SCG.

Port Adelaide players after the R23 win against Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on August 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Houston's huge bump spells trouble

In an incident certain to attract MRO scrutiny, Power star Dan Houston is set to face multiple weeks on the sidelines after a crunching bump during the third quarter left Izak Rankine knocked out cold, leading to a huge all-in melee. The mercurial Crow will now miss Adelaide's final-round match against Sydney next week. A lengthy suspension could mean season over for the 27-year-old Houston, who has been the subject of intense recent trade speculation.

Ssshhhhhh….

Josh Rachele put a target on his back with a joke on radio during the week about Port Adelaide supporters not having 'many teeth'. As if Showdowns needed any extra spice, the comments certainly lit a fuse under many Power fans, including The Round So Far and SEN host Kane Cornes, who challenged Rachele to 'get a kick' on Saturday night. Although he wasn't especially prominent, the 21-year-old had his moment when he slotted a great goal from 45m out before running to the crowd and pointing to his teeth late in the second term.

PORT ADELAIDE 2.3 4.9 6.12 11.14 (80)

ADELAIDE 2.5 6.6 6.10 8.10 (58)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Horne-Francis 2, F.Evans 2, Byrne-Jones 2, Rioli 2, Boak, Burgoyne, Butters

Adelaide: Rankine 2, Fogarty 2, Rachele, Thilthorpe, Hinge, Keays

BEST

Port Adelaide: Butters, Horne-Francis, Rozee, Wines, Burgoyne

Adelaide: Dawson, Crouch, Hinge, Laird

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Jones (Achilles soreness)

Adelaide: Rankine (concussion)

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Quinton Narkle (replaced Lachie Jones in the third quarter)

Adelaide: Zac Taylor (replaced Izak Rankine in the third quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval