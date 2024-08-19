Liam Baker gets a handball away in Richmond's game against North Melbourne in R21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ROUND 24 will not only determine the finalists at the end of perhaps footy's most even season ever. It will also lock in some important draft selections.

While the identity of the bottom-four teams on the ladder are locked in, the race for the No.1 selection is not quite over yet. Richmond is currently in last spot and in possession of the top pick, but the Tigers are just four points and 2.7 per cent behind North Melbourne.

>> CHECK OUT THE 2024 INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER BELOW

A win for Adem Yze's side over Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon and a loss for the Kangaroos against Hawthorn later in the day, and a combined margin of around 75 points from the two results, should see the Tigers move to 17th spot and the Roos end up with the No.1 pick.

The Roos famously handed the No.1 pick - and Harley Reid - to West Coast in the final round of last season by beating the Suns to jump to 17th spot.

West Coast (16th) and Adelaide (15th) are locked in to their final finishing positions, but plenty of other picks will be only confirmed after the home and away season has finished.

28:41

GETTABLE: Pies target ‘locked in’, Blues consider Port star, biggest trade ever blocked?

Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey discuss trade scenarios, answer your questions and are joined by player agent Tim Hazell

The uncertainty doesn't only apply to the top 10 spots in the opening round of the draft, with 30 selections inside the first four rounds tied to other clubs' finishing positions.

Fremantle remains with the strongest draft hand, having three first-round picks (one tied to Collingwood, another tied to Port Adelaide and its own), with Gold Coast also having three top-20 selections, including their own currently being placed at No.5.

Sydney holds two top-20 picks courtesy of the North Melbourne assistance package selection the Swans grabbed in last year's trade period.

FINALS PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER AHEAD OF ROUND 24

ROUND ONE
PICK CLUB
1

Richmond
2

North Melbourne
3

West Coast
4

Adelaide
5

Gold Coast
6

St Kilda
7

Melbourne
8

Essendon
9

Fremantle (tied to Collingwood)
10

Fremantle
11

Carlton
12

Hawthorn
13

Gold Coast (tied to Western Bulldogs) 
14

Brisbane
15

Geelong
16

Greater Western Sydney
17

Fremantle (tied to Port Adelaide) 
18

Sydney
19

Sydney (NM assistance package)
20

Gold Coast (NM assistance package) 

 

ROUND TWO
PICK CLUB
21

Richmond
22

North Melbourne
23

West Coast
24

St Kilda (tied to Adelaide) 
25

Gold Coast
26

Fremantle (tied to St Kilda) 
27

Adelaide (tied to Melbourne) 
28

Essendon
29

Hawthorn (tied to Collingwood) 
30

Richmond (tied to Fremantle)
31

Carlton
32

Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
33

Western Bulldogs
34

Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane)
35

Geelong
36

Greater Western Sydney
37

Port Adelaide
38

Melbourne (tied to Sydney)

 

ROUND THREE
PICK CLUB
39

Richmond
40

North Melbourne
41

Richmond (tied to West Coast) 
42

Adelaide
43

Western Bulldogs (tied to Gold Coast) 
44

Melbourne (tied to St Kilda) 
45

St Kilda (tied to Melbourne)  
46

Gold Coast (tied to Essendon)
47

Collingwood
48

Richmond (tied to Fremantle) 
49

Greater Western Sydney (tied to Carlton) 
50

Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
51

Melbourne (tied to Western Bulldogs)
52

Brisbane
53

Geelong
54

Greater Western Sydney
55

Port Adelaide
56

Sydney

 

ROUND FOUR
PICK CLUB
57

Richmond
58

North Melbourne
59

West Coast
60

Adelaide
61

Carlton (tied to Gold Coast)
62

Fremantle (tied to St Kilda) 
63

Melbourne
64

North Melbourne (tied to Essendon) 
65

Richmond (tied to Collingwood) 
66

Carlton (tied to Fremantle) 
67

Hawthorn (tied to Carlton) 
68

Brisbane (tied to Hawthorn) 
69

Carlton (tied to Western Bulldogs)
70

Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane) 
71

Geelong
72

Greater Western Sydney
73

Richmond (tied to Port Adelaide) 
74

Hawthorn (tied to Sydney)