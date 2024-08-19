The bottom four clubs in 2024 are locked in, but a host of important draft selections won't be determined until after this weekend

Liam Baker gets a handball away in Richmond's game against North Melbourne in R21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ROUND 24 will not only determine the finalists at the end of perhaps footy's most even season ever. It will also lock in some important draft selections.

While the identity of the bottom-four teams on the ladder are locked in, the race for the No.1 selection is not quite over yet. Richmond is currently in last spot and in possession of the top pick, but the Tigers are just four points and 2.7 per cent behind North Melbourne.

A win for Adem Yze's side over Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon and a loss for the Kangaroos against Hawthorn later in the day, and a combined margin of around 75 points from the two results, should see the Tigers move to 17th spot and the Roos end up with the No.1 pick.

The Roos famously handed the No.1 pick - and Harley Reid - to West Coast in the final round of last season by beating the Suns to jump to 17th spot.

West Coast (16th) and Adelaide (15th) are locked in to their final finishing positions, but plenty of other picks will be only confirmed after the home and away season has finished.

The uncertainty doesn't only apply to the top 10 spots in the opening round of the draft, with 30 selections inside the first four rounds tied to other clubs' finishing positions.

Fremantle remains with the strongest draft hand, having three first-round picks (one tied to Collingwood, another tied to Port Adelaide and its own), with Gold Coast also having three top-20 selections, including their own currently being placed at No.5.

Sydney holds two top-20 picks courtesy of the North Melbourne assistance package selection the Swans grabbed in last year's trade period.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER AHEAD OF ROUND 24

ROUND ONE PICK CLUB 1 Richmond 2 North Melbourne 3 West Coast 4 Adelaide 5 Gold Coast 6 St Kilda 7 Melbourne 8 Essendon 9 Fremantle (tied to Collingwood) 10 Fremantle 11 Carlton 12 Hawthorn 13 Gold Coast (tied to Western Bulldogs) 14 Brisbane 15 Geelong 16 Greater Western Sydney 17 Fremantle (tied to Port Adelaide) 18 Sydney 19 Sydney (NM assistance package) 20 Gold Coast (NM assistance package)

ROUND TWO PICK CLUB 21 Richmond 22 North Melbourne 23 West Coast 24 St Kilda (tied to Adelaide) 25 Gold Coast 26 Fremantle (tied to St Kilda) 27 Adelaide (tied to Melbourne) 28 Essendon 29 Hawthorn (tied to Collingwood) 30 Richmond (tied to Fremantle) 31 Carlton 32 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn) 33 Western Bulldogs 34 Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane) 35 Geelong 36 Greater Western Sydney 37 Port Adelaide 38 Melbourne (tied to Sydney)

ROUND THREE PICK CLUB 39 Richmond 40 North Melbourne 41 Richmond (tied to West Coast) 42 Adelaide 43 Western Bulldogs (tied to Gold Coast) 44 Melbourne (tied to St Kilda) 45 St Kilda (tied to Melbourne) 46 Gold Coast (tied to Essendon) 47 Collingwood 48 Richmond (tied to Fremantle) 49 Greater Western Sydney (tied to Carlton) 50 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn) 51 Melbourne (tied to Western Bulldogs) 52 Brisbane 53 Geelong 54 Greater Western Sydney 55 Port Adelaide 56 Sydney