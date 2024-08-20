L-R: Chad Warner, Sean Darcy, Charlie Curnow. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHO IS a chance to play in round 24?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R24 ins and outs. Check it out.

Key forward Taylor Walker is a chance to return from an eye injury for the Crows' final game of the season as he awaits clearance from a specialist. Adelaide will need to replace star forward/midfielder Izak Rankine (concussion), with Billy Dowling (30 disposals and a goal in the SANFL) ready to step in. The clash could be a chance to give valuable experience to 191cm midfielder/half-back Charlie Edwards (22 and a goal), who has been pushing hard to debut, or bring back the experienced Brodie Smith (34 and eight marks) and Chayce Jones (24 and six inside 50s). Chris Burgess booted four goals in the SANFL. – Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: Zac Taylor (replaced Izak Rankine)

The fitness of Jarrod Berry, who will be tested on Thursday to see if he's overcome a hamstring scare, will be central to the Lions' team to face Essendon. If the wingman misses, Harry Sharp could step up from the sub's role into the 22, with Deven Robertson another option as he continues a fine VFL season. Small forwards have given the Lions headaches in recent weeks, which could open the door for either Noah Answerth or James Madden to be considered. Veteran Jarryd Lyons continued to rack them up in the VFL, collecting a game-high 41 touches to go with his 10 clearances, nine marks and eight tackles. – Michael Whiting

Last week's sub: Harry Sharp (replaced Jarrod Berry)

The Blues have now added Mitch McGovern (hamstring) and Corey Durdin (shoulder) to an already remarkable 19-strong injury list ahead of this Sunday's must-win clash against the Saints. Both will have to undergo fitness tests later this week to feature, with more than 40 percent of the squad now on the injury list. Charlie Curnow (ankle), Orazio Fantasia (calf), Caleb Marchbank (concussion) and Adam Saad (hamstring) are also deemed a 50/50 chance in what looms as a defining week at Ikon Park. However, Harry McKay (quad) won't play while Jack Martin (hamstring) is also another week away. Michael Voss was forced to pick his 26-man squad from just 28 available players last week, with Category B rookies Alex Mirkov and Rob Monahan the only players left out. There is a chance that pool becomes even thinner this weekend as the Blues battle to keep their season alive. In perhaps the only shred of positive news, Zac Williams (hamstring) has already been cleared to play after limping off last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

Last week's sub: Ashton Moir (replaced Corey Durdin)

Orazio Fantasia kicks a goal during the R16 match between Carlton and Richmond at the MCG on June 30, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Collingwood's VFL campaign is now over but a handful of fringe Pies put their hand up for a spot against Melbourne in the final game of the home and away season. Joe Richards starred against Brisbane's reserves, kicking two goals from 25 touches in an eye-catching performance. Fin Macrae finished with 37 disposals and eight clearances, while Ed Allan is hunting another shot after producing a third strong game in a row. Harry DeMattia was the carryover emergency and could be a chance to debut on Friday night. Charlie Dean patrolled defence last Saturday, finishing with 26 disposals and 17 marks. - Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Ned Long (replaced Jack Bytel)

Joe Richards celebrates his first League goal during the match between Collingwood and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bombers' finals chances are officially over ahead of a tough trip to Brisbane on Saturday night. Forward Matt Guelfi could make his return from a hamstring injury, having last played in round 19. Retiring veteran Dyson Heppell could be given one final game, but he has played just once in five weeks at any level. Elijah Tsatas (41 disposals, eight clearances and a goal) dominated at VFL level again, while mid-season recruit Saad El-Hawli (27) did his chances of an AFL debut no harm, although it was just his second game back from an ankle injury. Will Setterfield (27, six clearances and a goal) and Nick Hind (32) were busy again. - Dejan Kalinic

Last week's sub: Jye Menzie (replaced Nick Bryan)

Doubts remain on the availability of ruckman Sean Darcy (knee), while key forward Josh Treacy (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's clash against Port Adelaide. Veteran forward Michael Walters could be called on after returning from a hamstring injury in the WAFL. If change is needed in the key defensive posts, Hugh Davies is probably the best option after Oscar McDonald returned from a long lay-off through the WAFL with a knee issue. Nathan O'Driscoll was impactful as the substitute against Greater Western Sydney and worth considering as a starting option. James Aish (30 disposals and nine inside 50s) found plenty of the ball at WAFL level. – Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: Nathan O'Driscoll (replaced Nat Fyfe)

The Cats could regain Tanner Bruhn from concussion for Saturday’s assignment against West Coast at GMBHA Stadium, while Ted Clohesy (concussion) will also be assessed. Sam De Koning will miss but is expected to be fit for the first week of finals. There could be some change after the second-half fadeout against St Kilda on Saturday night. Gary Rohan (subbed out for Mitch Duncan), Oisin Mullin and Mitch Knevitt were among the quietest Cats, while Mitch Hardie (29 disposals, 12 tackles, two goals) and Brandan Parfitt (30 disposals, 12 clearances) were both prolific in the Cats' final game of the VFL home and away season. - Michael Rogers

Last week's sub: Mitch Duncan (replaced Gary Rohan)

After being sent back to the VFL, Jack Lukosius could not have done much more to impress coach Damien Hardwick, kicking five goals from 25 disposals that included 14 marks. Brayden Fiorini could also be considered for the final match of the season against Richmond at the MCG on Saturday, while Alex Sexton (five goals) and Hewago Oea (28 disposals and two goals) also played well in the reserves. – Michael Whiting

Last week's sub: David Swallow (replaced Ben Long)

The Giants are hopeful that both Jake Riccardi (finger) and Isaac Cumming (hamstring) will be fit for the first week of finals, though neither will return in time for Sunday's clash against the Dogs. Harvey Thomas is a chance to return, having been managed last week. He could replace the suspended Lachie Ash, who will also be back for the finals. Xavier O'Halloran (26 disposals, one goal) is another strong chance to feature after impressing at VFL level, while Nick Haynes (19 disposals, two goals) is also an option. Wade Derksen (25 disposals, two goals) and Leek Aleer (20 disposals, 10 marks) were others to enjoy strong performances at reserves level. - Riley Beveridge

Last week's sub: Conor Stone (replaced Toby McMullin)

Will Day has been ruled out of this weekend's trip to face North Melbourne in Launceston. Changkuoth Jiath is pushing to be available after missing the past fortnight with calf tightness. Seamus Mitchell starred for Box Hill on Sunday with 38 touches and two goals, while Finn Maginness, Henry Hustwaite and Josh Ward were all busy against Werribee. Jai Serong was the carryover emergency after being included in the 26. - Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Luke Breust (replaced Will Day)

The Demons need to make at least one change this week, with Tom Sparrow ruled out after suffering an ankle injury against Gold Coast. Taj Woewodin could earn a recall after dropping back to the reserves last week, while NGA product Andy Moniz-Wakefield (36 disposals, nine marks, 12 score involvements) or father-son Kynan Brown (24 disposals, five clearances) could also be elevated after showing plenty of promise in the VFL. Coach Simon Goodwin confirmed on Tuesday that retiring veteran Ben Brown won't play a farewell game, despite bagging six goals in Casey’s final VFL game of the season last weekend. - Alison O'Connor

Last week's sub: Jake Melksham (replaced Tom Sparrow)

The Kangas will be forced into two changes for Saturday's clash against the Hawks, with both Charlie Comben (concussion) and Miles Bergman (concussion) forced into the AFL's 12-day protocols. Harry Sheezel (ankle) and Zane Duursma (shoulder) will also take no further part this year, after the club made the decision to wrap the star youngsters in cotton wool for the final game. Jaidyn Stephenson (27 disposals, two goals) is a chance to return after impressing at VFL level, while Charlie Lazzaro (30 disposals, five tackles) continued a strong run of form. Will Phillips (21 disposals, seven clearances) was another to perform admirably after being dropped. Finnbar Maley (20 disposals, six marks) is a chance to provide a key-position option. - Riley Beveridge

Last week's sub: Miller Bergman (replaced Charlie Comben)

With second spot up for grabs against Fremantle on Sunday, Port could be set to welcome back a couple of key forwards. Mitch Georgiades (quad) has missed two matches, but is expected to return, while Todd Marshall (concussion) just has to tick off the remainder of his protocols to be available for selection. With Dan Houston missing through suspension, Port has a couple of choices. Ryan Burton could easily be swung back to defence or Josh Sinn would be an option to step up from the SANFL. – Michael Whiting

Last week's sub: Quinton Narkle (replaced Lachie Jones)

Mitch Georgiades celebrates a goal during the R20 match between Port Adelaide and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on July 26, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

With Liam Baker (concussion) a chance to return for the final game of the season, last week's subbed player Matt Coulthard is the most likely exclusion, following a three-disposal performance. In the VFL, Maurice Rioli (17 disposals, eight tackles) produced a typically sparky performance. Thomson Dow (29, eight clearances) and Tyler Sonsie (27, five clearances) were very busy through the midfield, but both appear to have fallen out of favour of late when it comes to the senior team. – Sarah Black

Last week's sub: Kamdyn McIntosh (replaced Matt Coulthard)

Hard to see Ross Lyon making too many changes ahead of the final game of the season, but Mattaes Phillipou could be available after missing two games due to illness. Riley Bonner was busy for Sandringham, along with Arie Schoenmaker, while back-up ruckman Tom Campbell amassed 46 hit-outs and 26 disposals against Geelong's VFL side. - Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Hugo Garcia (replaced Brad Hill)

Mattaes Phillipou runs with the ball during St Kilda's clash against Brisbane in round 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The Swans have already sealed top spot and have a fascinating decision to make on Chad Warner, who missed last week with a minor calf issue. The conservative approach would be to rest him again for the clash with the Crows, but victory in the first week of finals would mean he would then enter a prelim having played only one game in six weeks. Coach John Longmire has indicated he will play, provided he gets through training this week, while Robbie Fox is also a test to play. There could be a temptation to put superstars like Issac Heeney and Errol Gulden on ice, but the pre-finals bye reduces the need for an extra rest. Ruck Brodie Grundy has played every game this season and looks due for a break, with Peter Ladhams a readymade replacement if that's the case, while Will Hayward has been battling knee soreness for several weeks. - Martin Smith

Last week's sub: Corey Warner (replaced Taylor Adams)

A horror performance against Carlton in a farewell game for Andrew Gaff means there should be more positions open this week than just the retired wingman's. Draftee Clay Hall is likely to return and bank more valuable experience, with wingman Campbell Chesser another option on Gaff's vacant wing after 17 disposals and 11 tackles in the WAFL. Forwards Ryan Maric and Jack Hutchinson are both on the cusp if changes are made in attack, with Jai Culley pushing for promotion in the midfield after laying a massive 15 tackles in the WAFL. Ruckman Matt Flynn could be given another opportunity to show what he is capable of as the No.1 big man. The club had hoped to give young key forward Archer Reid a debut game before the end of the season. – Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: Jack Petruccelle (replaced Jack Williams)

Lloyd Meek and Matt Flynn during the round 16 match between West Coast and Hawthorn at Optus Stadium, June 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australian ruckman Tim English is unlikely to be available in time for Sunday's crunch game against Greater Western Sydney. Top-ten pick Ryley Sanders has been dominating at VFL level and collected 35 touches again. Riley Garcia responded to being dropped with 29 disposals and nine clearances against Sydney, while Nick Coffield also impressed with 23 touches and nine marks at Tramway Oval. James Harmes has endured an injury interrupted first season at the kennel but is back playing in the VFL. - Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Jack Macrae (replaced Rhylee West)