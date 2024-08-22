Everything you need to know ahead of round 24 of AFL Fantasy

Noah Anderson in action during the R22 match between Gold Coast and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on August 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

IT'S AFL Fantasy Grand Final week … for those still alive in season 2024.

AFL Fantasy officially comes to an end this weekend after 24 rounds of highs and lows. We've battled the Opening Round byes, the mid-season byes and we continue the battle to find to a suitable player in the final position in our forward lines … and let's face it, that battle in the F6 position will be a fight we are never going to win.

On behalf of The Traders, we'd like to thank each and every legend who has been involved in 2024. It's has certainly been a wonderful season and we look forward to being back, bigger and better than ever in 2025.

The way too early 2025 watchlist

As AFL Fantasy draws to a close this weekend, some dedicated Fantasy coaches will start to focus their attention on 2025. Each year, players who play more than 10 games are priced off their season average. Here are some names that are way too early to start considering.

Tim Taranto – 2024 average: 92

An average of 92 isn't anything to be disappointed with but it's a long way from the 112 Taranto averaged in his debut season with the Tigers in 2023. He'll be a popular player early next year.

Clayton Oliver – 2024 average: 78

Oliver has finished his season with 21 games under his belt and an average of 78. This is a long way down from the 114 and 113 he averaged leading into this season, which was one to forget.

Will Day – 2024 average: 74

Last year was a breakout for Day, who averaged 95. Unfortunately for Day, he was unable to back that up as injuries took their toll in 2024. If he can get his body back to its best, he'll be a bargain.

Will Day is treated by medical staff during Hawthorn's match against Richmond in R23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Adam Cerra – 2024 average: 73

Capable of averaging 100, Cerra was another player struck down by injuries this year. From his 12 games, he was subbed out on three occasions and will be 25-plus points under-priced next season.

Caleb Daniel – 2024 average: 47

The 28-year-old fell out of the Bulldogs' best 22 this year and only managed 14 games. From those games he was subbed an incredible eight times. Does this Dog find a new home in the off-season?

Trap or treat?

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are some traps to avoid and some treats worth considering.

Adam Treloar (MID, $985,000) - TRAP

The GWS match-up is one to avoid and a tag from Toby Bedford will only make it worse. The Bedford tag has been easy to read this season and this week, the finger is pointing right at Treloar.

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $951,000) – TRAP

This is an interesting one because in Bontempelli's last two games against the Giants he has scored 71 and 86. This is because, anytime he starts to heat up … Callan Ward shuts him down. One to watch!

Nic Newman (DEF, $927,000) - TREAT

St Kilda give up plenty to defenders and Newman found this to be the case last year when he had 139. Coming off scores of 119, 116 and 145 … he should be huge on Sunday afternoon.

Nic Newman in action during the R23 match between Carlton and West Coast at Optus Stadium on August 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Noah Anderson (MID, $844,000) - TREAT

This Richmond match-up has been one we have targeted all year and we shouldn't stop now. They have given up the most points across all positions and Anderson is in good form coming off 118.

Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $711,000) – TREAT

In the past, there has been something about key forwards scoring big in last round. In 2024, it was Walker (164 – 9.4g) and Larkey (162 – 9.3g). A depleted Eagles defence could mean Cameron does the same.

Live Teams Show

Most traded in

Nic Newman (DEF, $927,000)

Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $711,000)

Dylan Moore (FWD, $855,000)

Brent Daniels (FWD, $817,000)

Noah Anderson (MID, $844,000)

Still looking for an F6? Someone to fill that last position in the forward line?

Well, we've tried everyone else so why not give Brent Daniels (FWD, $817,000) a run? Daniels is coming off a huge 171 but leading into that game he was averaging 94 in his last five games.

Dylan Moore (FWD, $855,000) is the safer option… but is that such a thing in F6? Moore has averaged 105 since his bye, ranking him as the third best forward over this period. He plays the Kangaroos in Launceston and is coming off scores 119 and 132.

Brent Daniels celebrates on the final siren after Greater Western Sydney's win over Fremantle at Engie Stadium in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Hayden Young (DEF, $759,000)

James Peatling (MID/FWD, $627,000)

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $779,000)

Harry Sheezel (DEF, $950,000)

Jy Simpkin (MID/FWD, $687,000)

At the top of the list this week is Fremantle's Hayden Young (DEF, $759,000). Young has played every game this year to average 94 and after being one of the most popular picks at the start of the year, there will be tears when he doesn't get invited to the end-of-season players' trip.

However, Fantasy is a brutal game and you need to pull your weight. After averaging 101 leading into his bye, Young has dropped off only averaging 86 since.

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and we need all the points we can get. Make sure you tune in when The Traders go live at 6.15pm AEST on AFL.com.au or via the AFL Live Official App to see who Calvin has in his top five and who The Traders are locking in as their captain options for the round ahead.

