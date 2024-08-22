Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

WE'VE reached the final round of the season, and Damian Barrett is leading the pack by two points from Cal Twomey.

In what looms as a thrilling finish in our AFL.com.au competition, Damo can't be beaten but there's still a chance for Cal to draw level, with the pair differing on two games - Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney and Fremantle v Port Adelaide.

>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW

Essendon great Matthew Lloyd currently sits in third place and is one of four tipsters picking St Kilda to beat Carlton in what looks like being a ripping Sunday.

The first six matches of the round are all expected to be whitewashes, with the Pies, Cats, Suns, Hawks, Lions and Swans receiving maximum tips.

Check out all the R24 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Collingwood - 21 points

Geelong

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 129

CALLUM TWOMEY

Collingwood - 22 points

Geelong

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Carlton

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 127

MATTHEW LLOYD

Collingwood - three points

Geelong

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

St Kilda

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 125

MICHAEL WHITING

Collingwood - 20 points

Geelong

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Carlton

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 124

SARAH BLACK

Collingwood - 17 points

Geelong

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 123

NAT EDWARDS

Collingwood - 10 points

Geelong

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 122

JOSH GABELICH

Collingwood - 15 points

Geelong

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Carlton

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 122

SARAH OLLE

Collingwood - 17 points

Geelong

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

St Kilda

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 121

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Collingwood - 18 points

Geelong

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 120

KANE CORNES

Collingwood - 22 points

Geelong

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Carlton

Fremantle

Last week: 3

Total: 120

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Collingwood - four points

Geelong

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 117

TOTALS

Melbourne 0-11 Collingwood

Geelong 11-0 West Coast

Richmond 0-11 Gold Coast

Hawthorn 11-0 North Melbourne

Brisbane 11-0 Essendon

Sydney 11-0 Adelaide

Western Bulldogs 6-5 Greater Western Sydney

Carlton 7-4 St Kilda

Fremantle 8-3 Port Adelaide