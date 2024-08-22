WE'VE reached the final round of the season, and Damian Barrett is leading the pack by two points from Cal Twomey.
In what looms as a thrilling finish in our AFL.com.au competition, Damo can't be beaten but there's still a chance for Cal to draw level, with the pair differing on two games - Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney and Fremantle v Port Adelaide.
>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW
Essendon great Matthew Lloyd currently sits in third place and is one of four tipsters picking St Kilda to beat Carlton in what looks like being a ripping Sunday.
The first six matches of the round are all expected to be whitewashes, with the Pies, Cats, Suns, Hawks, Lions and Swans receiving maximum tips.
Check out all the R24 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Collingwood - 21 points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 129
CALLUM TWOMEY
Collingwood - 22 points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Carlton
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 127
MATTHEW LLOYD
Collingwood - three points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
St Kilda
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 125
MICHAEL WHITING
Collingwood - 20 points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Carlton
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 124
SARAH BLACK
Collingwood - 17 points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 123
NAT EDWARDS
Collingwood - 10 points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 122
JOSH GABELICH
Collingwood - 15 points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Carlton
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 122
SARAH OLLE
Collingwood - 17 points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
St Kilda
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 121
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Collingwood - 18 points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 120
KANE CORNES
Collingwood - 22 points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Carlton
Fremantle
Last week: 3
Total: 120
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Collingwood - four points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 117
TOTALS
Melbourne 0-11 Collingwood
Geelong 11-0 West Coast
Richmond 0-11 Gold Coast
Hawthorn 11-0 North Melbourne
Brisbane 11-0 Essendon
Sydney 11-0 Adelaide
Western Bulldogs 6-5 Greater Western Sydney
Carlton 7-4 St Kilda
Fremantle 8-3 Port Adelaide