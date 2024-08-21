Harley Reid and Harvey Johnston wrestle with Nic Newman during the R23 match between West Coast and Carlton at Optus Stadium on August 18, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

WEST Coast co-captain Liam Duggan is urging Harley Reid to continue playing on the edge, despite the No.1 draft pick falling foul of the Match Review panel yet again.

Reid was slapped with a $3125 sanction for engaging in a melee/wrestle during Sunday's 65-point loss to Carlton.

NEWS
MATCH REVIEW: Tiger learns fate for high hit on young Hawk

The fine was much higher than usual given it was Reid's third offence this year - a rare occurrence for a player in their first year.

The 19-year-old was also suspended for two matches earlier this season for a dangerous sling tackle on St Kilda's Darcy Wilson.

That penalty ruled Reid out of the running for the AFL's Rising Star award.

00:46

Is No.1 pick in trouble for this dangerous tackle?

Eagles young star Harley Reid may find himself in hot water after this tackle on Darcy Wilson

Reid has instantly become one of West Coast's feistiest players, with his aggressive attack on the ball and the man winning him legions of fans across the country.

The Eagles are keen for Reid to maintain the rage.

"I can't question the way Harley goes about his footy," Duggan said.

"I think he plays the right way, and I think there's people coming after him too, and he's responded a couple of times.

"I keep encouraging him to play on the edge. It's not ill discipline. We all love the way he plays. I'll stick by him."

01:54

Reid right in the middle of all the Derby fire

Harley Reid goes toe-to-toe with a host of Dockers in a fiery affair

Reid's combative nature and willingness to get his hands dirty are best summed up by his free-kick count, which stands at 40-44 for-and-against.

Three weeks ago against Gold Coast, Reid gave away seven free kicks and didn't win one himself.

Often the free kicks Reid gives away come from holding-the-ball decisions - a risk that comes with his willingness to take on opponents with audacious fend-offs and bullocking runs.

04:05

Four minutes of Harley Reid fend-offs and broken tackles

Enjoy Harley Reid fending and shaking tackles against some of the best players in the game

When rivals do catch Reid with the ball, they let him know about it with harsh words or extra shoves.

"I can see why teams are putting a little bit of extra time into him, but I think he enjoys it to a degree as well," Duggan said.

"He's having a lot of fun out there.

"I don't think he's been unfairly targeted (by umpires or opponents)."

DRAFT
Indicative draft order: No.1 pick not locked in yet, Freo's draft bounty

West Coast will finish its season with a tough trip to GMHBA Stadium to take on Geelong on Saturday.

The Eagles will be without Tom Barrass (back) for a fourth straight game, while fellow key defender Jeremy McGovern has also been ruled out after undergoing thumb surgery.

Geelong (14-8) will secure a top-four spot with victory over West Coast, and the absence of McGovern and Barrass has further boosted the Cats' hopes.

ROUND PREVIEW
R24 preview: It all comes down to this. Who wins and why?

Barrass still has three years remaining on his contract, but it appears increasingly likely he will leave West Coast at the end of the season.

Hawthorn looms as his most likely destination after Barrass met with Hawks coach Sam Mitchell in Perth last month.