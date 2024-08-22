Ed Allan will feature in Friday night's clash against Melbourne, as will Joe Richards

Ed Allan ahead of the R11 match between Collingwood and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on May 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER first-round pick Ed Allan will get another senior opportunity in Collingwood's final game of the home and away season, as the Magpies cast an eye towards 2025.

The West Australian made his debut against Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round 11, but was dropped the following week and has since built a strong case for another shot.

Allan has been in dominant form in recent weeks, collecting 27 disposals against Brisbane in the VFL on the weekend after 23 touches and eight tackles against Sydney and 32 disposals and two goals against Richmond.

The battle for spots in Craig McRae's best 23 has been fierce since Allan arrived at the AIA Centre via pick No.19 in the 2022 AFL Draft.

Collingwood has opted to play mature-age and recycled recruits like Lachie Sullivan, Jack Bytel and Ned Long ahead of Allan this year, but now the Claremont product will face Melbourne ahead of his third summer at the club.

Joe Richards has also been recalled after a standout performance in the VFL last weekend, where the out-of-contract forward finished with 25 touches and two goals against the Lions' reserves.

Joe Richards in action during the R16 match between Collingwood and Gold Coast at People First Stadium on June 29, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Harry DeMattia was the carryover emergency against Chris Fagan's side, but it's understood the 2023 first-round pick will have to wait until next year to secure a debut.

Key forward Dan McStay won't face the Demons on Friday night due to soreness, with the club opting for a conservative approach.

Dan McStay kicks for goal during the R23 match between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG on August 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

McStay made a phenomenal return from a knee reconstruction in round 19, playing five senior games to build some momentum into the pre-season.

Scott Pendlebury is also expected to finish the season in the team after battling some injury issues since his 400th game.