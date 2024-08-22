For some clubs, it's clear-cut. For others, the debate still rages. AFL.com.au's reporters make the call on the greatest player at every club

IT'S THE age-old debate among fans - who is the greatest player at your club?

With so many footballing heroes having graced the field during more almost 130 seasons of VFL/AFL football, it's rarely a straightforward decision.

From the champions of the early 20th century like Collingwood's Gordon Coventry, to the stars of the 1950s, '60s and '70s such as Ron Barassi, Bob Skilton and Kevin Bartlett through to the modern-day greats like Scott Pendlebury, Dustin Martin and Marcus Bontempelli, there's a case to be made for players from every era.

Today's footy fans have also been blessed to watch some of the all-time Hall of Fame certainties in recent years, including Lance Franklin and Gary Ablett jnr, proving that footy wasn't always better back in the day - just sometimes.

As Richmond prepares to farewell Dustin Martin at its final home game of the season at the MCG, we've asked our expert team at AFL.com.au to make the call on every club's greatest player. Check them out below.

Andrew McLeod

A brilliant half-back/midfielder who played 340 games, McLeod's status as an Adelaide great was cemented early in his career when he became the first player to win back-to-back Norm Smith medals, in the 1997-1998 premierships (a feat only matched later by Dustin Martin). A five-time All-Australian, he went on to have a remarkably consistent and durable career, winning three club champion awards and setting the club's games record. He famously booted seven goals in a preliminary final to power the Crows into the second of their back-to-back Grand Finals and finished runner-up in the 2001 Brownlow Medal.

Other contenders

There is a strong case for premiership player and 2003 Brownlow medallist Mark Ricciuto to wear the crown after a 312-game career that cemented him as one of the Crows' inspiring leaders and a powerful midfield force. He shares the record with eight All-Australian selections alongside a group that includes champion midfielder Patrick Dangerfield, who played his first eight seasons with the Crows and earned the first three of his blazers in a brilliant 154 games. Electrifying full-forward Tony Modra thrilled the Football Park crowd while on the shoulders of defenders, kicking 440 goals in 118 games before joining Fremantle, while Eddie Betts lit up Adelaide Oval from the pockets, kicking 310 goals in 110 games before he returned to Carlton. Midfield star Simon Goodwin was an inaugural inductee into the club's Hall of Fame and later joined the Australian Football Hall of Fame in recognition of a fine playing career that saw him win premierships in his first two seasons and play 275 games. - Nathan Schmook

Michael Voss

It's hard to go past the three-time premiership captain as the greatest-ever Lion. Barely 17 on debut, Voss won a Brownlow Medal and five All-Australian jackets to go along with the flags. A brutal midfielder and fearless competitor, he was the driving force behind one of the competition's greatest ever teams. His leadership and team success barely give him the nod.

Other contenders

There's a few nipping at the heels of Voss, starting with Australian Football Hall of Fame Legends, Kevin Murray and Haydn Bunton snr. 'Bulldog' Murray was a force over his 333 games for Fitzroy, winning a barely-believable nine best and fairests, the 1969 Brownlow and being named at half-back in the AFL Team of the Century. Like Murray, Bunton Snr's resume is staggering. He won Brownlow Medals in 1931, 1932 and 1935 – one of just four men to win it three times – and was selected as a forward pocket in the Team of the Century. All of this came in just 119 games. Simon Black could also mount a case. One of the best midfielders of the modern era, Black won a Brownlow (2002), Norm Smith Medal (2003) and three All-Australians to go with three premierships. - Michael Whiting

Bruce Doull

Toughness, class and Carlton personified. Doull enjoyed a career that included four VFL premierships, four best and fairests, a Norm Smith Medal and a place among Blues folklore. Doull's 356 appearances on a half-back flank through the 1960s, '70s and '80s redefined the role and have rightfully earned him the status of one of the best players to ever fill the position. He is second all-time for games at Carlton.

Other contenders

You could make a strong case for John Nicholls, who was voted Carlton's best ever player back in 2014 in celebration of the club's 150-year anniversary and holds the record for the most ever Blues best and fairests with five. Patrick Cripps, still just 29, is expected to join Nicholls with five club champion awards later this year and could also become the first ever Carlton player to win dual Brownlows while at the club. Stephen Kernahan, Alex Jesaulenko and Stephen Silvagni wouldn't be far behind this group. Greg Williams and Chris Judd are among the greatest players to represent Carlton, but wouldn't be among the best Blues given they spent significant chunks of their careers elsewhere. - Riley Beveridge

Bruce Doull looks to handpass during the 1986 VFL match between Carlton and North Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

Scott Pendlebury

Collingwood has produced some of the biggest names in the game, but no one has done it at such a high level for as long as Pendlebury. The six-time All-Australian is one of the most consistent players in VFL/AFL history, performing week-in, week-out for more than 400 games, winning two premierships, a Norm Smith Medal and five Copeland trophies as the Magpies' best and fairest along the way.

Other contenders

Gordon Coventry is one of the greatest forwards of all-time, with only Tony Lockett kicking more career goals. Bob Rose is widely considered one of the club’s very best, although he only played 152 games before heading to the country, while Nathan Buckley won everything the game has to offer, except for a premiership. Champion goalkickers from different eras, Dick Lee and Peter McKenna, are iconic figures, along with the mercurial Peter Daicos. - Josh Gabelich

Scott Pendlebury celebrates during Collingwood's win over Brisbane in the 2023 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Dick Reynolds

It has to be 'King Richard'. The Bombers' greatest ever player in every measure: Reynolds, a magnificent midfielder and goalkicker, won three Brownlow Medals, an equal-club best seven best and fairests and played in four premierships between 1942-1950. He was named Essendon's greatest ever player earlier this century and that remains the same, with the famous No.3 playing a then-League record 320 games in the club's true golden era.

Other contenders

John Coleman's shooting star career puts him right behind Reynolds, with his extraordinary goalkicking feats seeing Coleman kick 537 goals in 98 games. Reynolds and Coleman's teammate Bill Hutchison also comes very close as a two-time Brownlow winner and seven-time best and fairest. Modern superstars James Hird and Matthew Lloyd round out Essendon's very top echelon across history, while premiership heroes Simon Madden and Tim Watson are widely recognised in the group as well. - Callum Twomey

Essendon legend Dick Reynolds. Picture: AFL Photos

Matthew Pavlich

There is no wrong answer when weighing up the two obvious candidates, but Pavlich is the champion who provided hope through a young club's toughest years and led the Dockers to a maiden Grand Final. A champion key forward who was famously selected All-Australian six times in almost all possible positions, he played 353 games and kicked a club-record 700 goals, excelling for a period of his career as a big-bodied midfielder. A six-time club champion, he won his first and last Doig medals nine years apart and set an exceptional standard late in his career.

Other contenders

There is an easy case to be made for Nat Fyfe as the most talented player to pull on a Fremantle jumper, given the dual Brownlow medallist (2015 and 2019) was regarded through his prime as the AFL's best player. Only injuries prevented the champion midfielder from extending that prime, but he has worked his way back to again be an important player in the midfield. Ruckman Aaron Sandilands was a dominant force during the Dockers' best seasons and a four-time All-Australian, while Luke McPharlin is the best key defender to represent the club. Former captain Peter Bell led the club to its first finals series and was a brilliant ball-winner, with champion midfielder David Mundy's longevity across a record 376 games and leadership of a young midfield late in his career making him a favourite among the Freo faithful. - Nathan Schmook

Matthew Pavlich after his final game for Fremantle in 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

Gary Ablett snr

Gary Ablett was footy's version of a human highlight reel in the late 1980s and 1990s, kicking 1031 goals over a 248-game career, with 1021 and 242, respectively, of those for the Cats. He never won a premiership or a Brownlow Medal – unlike his son, Gary jnr – but for sheer on-field brilliance, none was better and few were his equal. At his jaw-dropping best from 1993-95 when he kicked 375 goals in 64 games at an average of 5.9 a game, Ablett's match-winning ability elevates him above Geelong's other champions.

Other contenders

The aforementioned Gary Ablett jnr comes close to pipping his dad for Geelong's greatest player, but his brilliant stint for Gold Coast in the Suns' formative years dulls the shine of his contributions at Kardinia Park. His premiership teammate and great friend, Joel Selwood, fittingly has a stand named after him at the refurbished GMHBA Stadium and as Geelong's only four-time premiership player, is deservedly revered. And the great Graham 'Polly' Farmer is not only a Geelong champion, but recognised as a Legend in the Australian Football Hall of Fame for his feats as a mobile ruckman in the WAFL and VFL who literally changed the way the position – and the game – was played. All four of these Cats champs could comfortably wear the crown as Geelong's greatest player. - Michael Rogers

Gary Ablett jnr

There can be only one winner here. The fledgling club's marquee signing, Ablett jnr exceeded expectations in his seven years at the Suns. Undoubtedly the game's best player during much of that stretch, the 'Little Master' won the 2013 Brownlow Medal and was on the way to another the following season before dislocating his shoulder.

Other contenders

Taken in the club's inaugural 2010 National Draft, Tom Lynch rose to be one of the competition's best power forwards. In his 131 games for the Suns, Lynch was a 2016 All-Australian, won two best and fairests and four goalkicking titles. Much sought after in his home state of Victoria, Lynch left after eight seasons via free agency, going on to win two premierships with Richmond. Touk Miller is still adding to his resume, developing from a role player into an elite midfielder. He came within two votes of winning the 2022 Brownlow Medal, has earned two All-Australian jackets and two best and fairests. Team success is all that eludes him. - Michael Whiting

Toby Greene

Is there anyone else? Across his 236 appearances for the club, Greene has emerged as one of the game's most talented and watchable – if controversial – characters. He is one of only three players to win dual Kevin Sheedy Medals as the club's best and fairest, while racking up three All-Australian blazers and showing a newfound sense of maturity in his position as captain.

Other contenders

You could make an argument for Callan Ward, who is the club's record appearance holder, while Jeremy Cameron still holds the record for most Giants goals despite his departure in 2020. Josh Kelly and Lachie Whitfield are the others to have multiple Kevin Sheedy Medals to their name and would be in contention. - Riley Beveridge

Leigh Matthews

It's hard to look past the man who was voted the AFL's Player of the Century in 1999. Courageous, fearless and physical, Matthews kicked 915 goals across 332 games for the brown and gold. He won four flags with the Hawks, and was crowned the club's best-and-fairest winner eight times during Hawthorn's golden era, which is no easy feat given the calibre of his teammates. The one accolade that eluded him was a Brownlow Medal (given his 'Lethal' nickname, that's unsurprising!), but he polled a staggering 202 Brownlow votes during his career.

Other contenders

If Lance Franklin had played his entire career at Hawthorn, then splitting him and 'Lethal' would have been a very tough job indeed. He is, of course, still in the conversation, with Matthews himself declaring Buddy is THE player of the century. Jason Dunstall is also a worthy contender. The newest Legend in the Australian Football Hall of Fame is also a four-time premiership player like Matthews and sits third on the all-time goalkicking list. Speaking of four-time premiership Hawks, Luke Hodge sits firmly in the conversation with the two-time Norm Smith medallist one of Hawthorn's greatest captains, while Peter Knights and Peter Hudson are also in the mix. - Nat Edwards

Ron Barassi

When it comes to champion Demons, there are none better than the late, great Ronald Dale Barassi. As a player, captain and coach, Barassi ranks among the elite of a remarkable era. Though he wasn't inherently gifted with natural talent, he made up for it with sheer determination and extracted every ounce of his capability in his 204 games in the red and blue. Named captain of the Demons' Team of the Century, Barassi's influential style of play, leadership, legacy and success, both on and off the field, is unmatched. He played in six premierships (captaining two of those) and claimed two club champion awards during an era of unparalleled success for the Demons.

Other contenders

Former captain and club champion Robbie Flower isn't far behind Barassi in the context of all-time Demons greats. Establishing himself as a skilful wingman, Flower captured the hearts of Melbourne supporters with his trademark runs down the Members' wing. He played 272 games across 15 seasons, captaining the club for seven of those, he kicked 315 goals and is named on the wing in the Demons' Team of the Century. While his career is not yet over, current skipper Max Gawn is on track to become one of the greatest Demons to have ever played and will forever be etched in history as the captain of the premiership side that broke a 57-year drought. Norm Smith's record as a champion full-forward over a 14-year career with the club, reaping 546 goals from 221 games and winning four premierships puts him in the mix, even before considering his legendary feats as coach of the Demons where he coached a further six flags. He remains second only to fellow club great David Neitz for goals kicked in red and blue. Premiership Demons and Team of the Century members Ivor Warne-Smith (the Dees' only dual Brownlow medallist, 146 games, 110 goals) and Allan La Fontaine (three-time premiership captain, 171 games, 71 goals) are others to deservedly be considered in this conversation. - Alison O'Connor

Wayne Carey

One of the greatest centre half-forwards the game has seen, Wayne Carey was simply unbeatable on his day. The 'Pagan's Paddock' forward set-up, where coach Denis Pagan cleared out his side's attacking 50m arc and let Carey go to work, was testament to the No.18's greatness. With 727 goals, two premierships, seven All-Australian selections (four as captain) and four club best and fairests, Carey's on-field leadership of the Roos in their most dominant era ranks him as the club's greatest player, despite the ignominious end to his time at Arden Street.

Other contenders

Carey's closest rivals come from North's other great era, the mid-to-late 1970s when the club won its first two premierships. Stylish wingman Keith Greig won a pair of Brownlow medals in 1973 and 1974, and played in the 1975 flag (missing the '77 premiership through injury). He was named on the wing in the AFL's Team of the Century in 1996. His premiership teammate Malcolm Blight helped transform the club upon his move from SA, winning a Brownlow Medal, Coleman Medal, club best and fairest and two flags, helping build a CV that earned him Legend status in the Australian Football Hall of Fame. And for sheer sustained excellence, Brent Harvey deserves a mention for his outstanding contribution with 518 goals in a VFL/AFL record 432 games and five club best and fairests. - Michael Rogers

Warren Tredrea

This is an extremely tight call, but Tredrea's resume, and play, speaks volumes for his case. Captaining the club's only premiership in 2004, the centre half-forward was central to Port's run of contention in the early 2000s. His powerful marking and reliable goalkicking (club record 549 goals) saw him selected as an All-Australian four times in the most difficult position on the ground. A physical presence and an on-field leader, Tredrea's impact was hard to match.

Other contenders

Two men really push Tredrea for the gong – Gavin Wanganeen and Robbie Gray. Wanganeen was the club's inaugural captain after an all-conquering stint at Essendon. The electric back pocket morphed into a brilliant midfielder who could go forward and kick goals. The first indigenous player to notch 300 AFL games, Wanganeen left an indelible mark at Port and was influential in the Grand Final win over Brisbane. Gray didn't have the ultimate team success, but carved out a wonderful career after being selected with the 55th pick in the 2008 Draft. A clever half-forward, Gray was named an All-Australian four times and won a record five Showdown Medals. His ability to turn matches in short bursts of brilliance will always endear him to Port fans. Port Adelaide, of course, has a storied history in the SANFL but for the purposes of this exercise, we've only considered players from its AFL era. - Michael Whiting

Royce Hart

Before there was Dusty, there was Royce Hart running around, causing havoc in the No.4 guernsey. Standing at 187cm, Hart could outreach and outleap opponents with ease at centre-half forward, and ran rings around his opponents at ground level. A four-time premiership player and two-time premiership skipper, he was named in the AFL's Team of the Century on the back of just 187 games, booting 369 goals. He is rightfully honoured as a Legend in the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

Other contenders

Richmond has been blessed with a litany of champions over the years. There's the much-loved Francis Bourke and the equally beloved Matthew Richardson. The club's leading goalkicker award is named after Jack 'Skinny' Titus, who booted an astonishing 974 goals in a 295-game career spanning from 1926-1943. Then, of course, there's Captain Blood himself, Jack Dyer, the namesake of the best and fairest medal, who played 312 ferocious games through the midfield. Ian Stewart split his career across Richmond and St Kilda, winning three Brownlows in total. Kevin Bartlett sits fourth on the all-time V/AFL games record count, and then of course, there's Dustin Martin, who may be the greatest big-game player we've ever seen. When it comes to forward craft, 787-goal hero Jack Riewoldt was fairly handy, too. – Sarah Black

Royce Hart receives the premiership cup after the Grand Final between Richmond and North Melbourne on September 28, 1974. Picture: AFL Photos

Tony Lockett

For a club with very little team success, St Kilda has had plenty of individual superstars. In terms of contribution to both St Kilda and the AFL landscape, it's hard to go past Tony Lockett. The man dubbed 'Plugger' has become an iconic character in footy folklore, both for his ability to kick big bags of goals and for his imposing physique. The only key forward to win the Brownlow Medal, Lockett holds the V/AFL record for most goals ever kicked with 1360 across both his time at the Saints and at Sydney, as well as holding the record for most pigs tackled at full-forward with one. A four-time Coleman medallist, Lockett regularly carried the Saints on his shoulders and was a bright spot for St Kilda in an otherwise dark era.

Other contenders

Robert Harvey is among the most decorated, back-to-back Brownlow Medals and eight All-Australian selections, yet his no-fuss approach to footy means he flies somewhat under the radar compared to other players of his era. Renowned for his gut-running, work ethic and kicking accuracy, Harvey holds the record for most games played for St Kilda. A standout at the Saints in good times and bad, Nick Riewoldt was both the poster boy and a workhorse for the Saints, setting high standards and willing them across the line in the lean years post-2010. A long-standing captain, five-time All-Australian, six-time club best-and-fairest winner and one-club player, Riewoldt holds the record for most marks in V/AFL history. St Kilda's sole premiership captain Darrel Baldock is also definitely in the conversation as a two-time All-Australian and Legend of the Australian Football Hall of Fame, also having coached the Saints between 1987-89. Baldock's premiership teammate Ian Stewart is up there too with three Brownlow Medals – two from his time at St Kilda. An Australian Football Hall of Fame Legend, Stewart was All-Australian and won the club's best and fairest in their premiership year of 1966. In terms of cultural impact, Nicky Winmar is also worth a mention. - Sophie Welsh

Tony Lockett kicks the ball during a game at Waverley Park in 1991. Picture: AFL Photos

Adam Goodes

Greatness comes in many forms and for that reason, the answer here is Goodes. As a footballer, his resume puts him in the top echelon of players of the modern era; 372 games, two Brownlows (one as a ruckman, one as a midfielder), two premierships and four All-Australians. As a clubman, he was the spiritual leader of the Swans and the heartbeat of the club for more than a decade. And as a person, his influence extended further than any footballer the game has seen. The 2014 Australian of the Year for his role as an Indigenous leader and efforts to combat racism, his legacy lives on, despite his sad exit from the game in 2015. As he said himself, "If I'm only known for football, I've failed."

Other contenders

Triple Brownlow winner Bobby Skilton is difficult to overlook in this conversation and will forever be an icon of the club as the greatest player from the South Melbourne era and a Legend in the Australian Football Hall of Fame. Lance Franklin is probably the most talented player to ever pull on the red and white, but he did a lot of his best work at another club, as did Tony Lockett. - Martin Smith

Adam Goodes celebrates his 2006 Brownlow Medal triumph at the Hilton Hotel in Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

Chris Judd

The jewel of one of the game's great midfields in the mid-2000s, Judd deserves his place at No.1 despite splitting his career across the Eagles and Carlton. The dual Brownlow medallist produced his best years at West Coast as an explosive young onballer, shimmying out of tackles and bursting from packs around the country. His 134 games for the club included his – and the Eagles' – first Brownlow Medal (2004), a Norm Smith Medal in a losing Grand Final (2005) and captaining the club's third premiership (2006). He is the most talented player to represent the club.

Other contenders

There is a deep list of challengers at West Coast spanning the three premiership eras. The all-conquering 1992 and 1994 sides included the brilliant wingmen and Norm Smith medallists Peter Matera and Dean Kemp, who played 21 and a record 25 finals for the club respectively. Centre half-back Glen Jakovich is remembered for his famous duels with Wayne Carey and is the club's best defender in a field that includes plenty, including long-time captain and eventual premiership coach John Worsfold, whose name adorns the club champion award. As well as Judd, the 2006 team was driven by midfield superstar Ben Cousins, whose skill and tireless gut running made him a formidable player, and game-changing ruckman Dean Cox. The 2018 premiership team, which spent six years as a contender under Adam Simpson, included the Eagles' greatest goalkicker and a spiritual leader in Josh Kennedy (712), with star defender Jeremy McGovern, Norm Smith medallist Luke Shuey, and games record holder Shannon Hurn all vital through the era. - Nathan Schmook

Ted Whitten

The statue is out the front for a reason. 'Mr Football' was bigger than the game and meant so much to so many in Melbourne’s western suburbs. Captain of both the AFL and the Western Bulldogs' teams of the century and a Legend in the Australian Football Hall of Fame. Not many more iconic figures in the game than Ted Whitten.

Other contenders

If he hasn’t already at 28, it is only a matter of time before Marcus Bontempelli claims this mantle. Five Sutton Medals and five All-Australian selections – with another likely to come next week – plus a key role in ending a 62-year premiership drought. Gary Dempsey, Chris Grant, Brad Johnson and Doug Hawkins are all quintessential Bulldogs figures who performed at the highest level for a very long time. - Josh Gabelich