The Lions are set to regain Jack Payne for their elimination final against the Blues

Jack Payne in action during Brisbane's clash against Gold Coast in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE defender Jack Payne will play in the VFL on Saturday in the hope of proving his fitness to face Carlton the following week.

Payne has been sidelined with a foot injury that has kept him out of action since the Lions' round 18 win over Adelaide.

Despite playing just one VFL match this season, the full-back is eligible to play against Footscray in Saturday's qualifying final because the Lions are still alive in the AFL and Payne didn't play against Essendon in their most recent match.

Coach Chris Fagan confirmed as much following his team's win over the Bombers.

"He'll definitely play," Fagan said.

"That's a good thing, so he'll be available for selection for the first final."

Payne's availability has become even more important for Brisbane with Carlton confirmed as its elimination final opponent.

The Blues won their Opening Round contest between the teams at the Gabba by a solitary point, with Charlie Curnow (four goals) and Harry McKay (three, including the matchwinner) having a huge say.

Payne manned Curnow that night and the two-time Coleman medallist helped swing the game Carlton's way with an explosive third quarter.

Jack Payne in action during Brisbane's clash with Hawthorn in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Payne has had success against the Blues' star previously though, keeping him to just one goal when they matched up in 2023, and has the physical attributes to go with him.

Darragh Joyce has filled the void manfully in Payne's absence, playing five of the past seven matches and coming back just two games after breaking his jaw against Sydney.

Shutdown defender Brandon Starcevich will also be available to play the Blues after missing the final round with "hamstring awareness".