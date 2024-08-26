Collingwood back-up ruck delisted after three games in four seasons

COLLINGWOOD has delisted ruck Aiden Begg after three-and-a-half seasons at the club.

The No.18 pick in the 2021 mid-season draft, Begg played just three senior games as he sat behind Darcy Cameron and Mason Cox in the ruck division.

He played 34 games for the club at VFL level, but was placed on the inactive list this year after suffering a PCL injury.

With the club's season now over, Begg has been informed that he won't be offered a new contract.

"Despite limited opportunities at AFL level, he played a crucial role in our VFL side which was huge for his development," Pies list boss Justin Leppitsch said.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2024's retirements and delistings

"He has managed a number of injuries throughout his time with us and through it all has kept his head high and has been dedicated to his recovery and getting better.

"Throughout his time in our environment, we've seen Aiden grow so much as a person and we have no doubt that the traits he has developed over the last few years will assist him in his next chapter.

"It is always difficult to say goodbye to good people, but we wish Aiden all the best with his future endeavours."