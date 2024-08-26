After the Bulldogs secured their spot in the finals, Tim English spoke to AFL.com.au's Josh Gabelich about his decision to re-sign with the club

Tim English kicks for goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

TIM ENGLISH was drafted by the Western Bulldogs 55 days after the club famously ended a 62-premiership drought in 2016. Now 27, the reigning All-Australian made the biggest decision of his career this month, with a clear goal in mind: make sure the wait isn't as long for the club's third flag.

By signing a five-year extension to remain at the Whitten Oval until 2029, the West Australian turned his back on the opportunity to return home and play in front of family and friends for West Coast. Instead, he chose to remain loyal to the club that read his name out at pick No.19 inside the Hordern Pavilion nearly eight years ago.

After missing out on playing finals last September, English and the Western Bulldogs are returning to the month that matters most – and doing so without the almost daily debate around the ruckman's future – after beating Greater Western Sydney in Ballarat on Sunday.

English thought long and hard about the decision. Eight years is a long time to be away from home. But he couldn't leave. The Bulldogs almost went all the way at Optus Stadium in 2021. Yet they didn't achieve the ultimate prize.

With his partner, Rudi Ellis, inking a two-year contract extension with Super Netball franchise Melbourne Vixens in July, English is settled in Melbourne, staying the course and ready to go one better this finals series.

"It was a tough decision. There are so many factors that go into a decision like that. For me, it was about wanting to win a premiership with this football club; that was a major factor and something I'm desperate to do in my career," English told AFL.com.au after the win over the Giants.

"I have a really strong connection with a lot of people at this football club, whether its staff or players – that came into my thinking. From an outside of football perspective, which is almost equally as important, I'm really happy here, happy in Melbourne the city and happy with my partner here. Rudi recently re-signed. From that standpoint it gives me good balance with my football and life. It was the best decision for me.

"There were a few challenges at times, but most of the noise was hearsay. I didn't put anything out there. It is always a background, but everyone at the football club was really supportive in giving me time to make the right decision for me and I appreciate that a lot."

After starting the season 3-5, the Bulldogs clinched another September berth on Sunday. The Dogs won four finals during the fairytale finish to 2016. They won three on the road in 2021 before falling just short. Now they will face Hawthorn in next Friday night's elimination final at the MCG.

Only four 2016 premiership players featured on Sunday – Marcus Bontempelli, Tom Liberatore, Jack Macrae and Caleb Daniel, with Jason Johannisen missing due to injury – while seven others played in the 2021 loss to Melbourne. English believes the Dogs have the capacity to make another deep run this September.

The Western Bulldogs' Tim English in action during the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"You'd be kidding yourself if you made finals and didn't think you were a chance. For us, it is a really simple approach, I don't think we've got many players here from 2016 who completed the ultimate goal. From 2021, there are a few of us," English said.

"At the end of the day, it is all about executing our game style. We've shown that when we do that we've been able to compete with the top teams, especially in this post-bye period. We know that our brand holds up."

Win and in. That was the simple equation for the Bulldogs in Ballarat, although Beveridge had started the week not expecting English to be out there. Even the South Fremantle product didn't expect to face the Giants after injuring ligaments in his ankle against Adelaide in round 22.

"I didn't think I was going to [play]," he said. "Our medicos are really good; they gave me the best chance to get up and play and I didn't really have an issue with it from Thursday onwards. I pulled up really well from the session on Wednesday, then had another session on Friday and from there I was able to play. Very grateful for the doctors and physios at the club. They gave me the best recovery, best rehab possible and we tried our best."

Reilly O'Brien and Tim English compete in the ruck during Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The press conference room inside Mars Stadium is different to almost every other AFL venue across the country. It is essentially an extension of the home changerooms, which is why music blared through the walls and players celebrated next door while Beveridge addressed the media on Sunday.

With a spot in September secured, the man who eclipsed Ted Whitten's longstanding record for most games as Bulldogs coach admitted the club didn't expect English to prove his fitness in time to face the Giants. But, as he cheekily pointed out, he wasn't going to pick up the phone and let the media know things had changed.

"I don't tell lies; I've been more honest with selection in more recent times than ever. There was a time when even if there was uncertainty, I just wouldn't say anything. I have to be careful with you guys and girls because you can be accused of playing games. But rather than go through those stresses I've been more up front," Beveridge said during an emotional press conference in Ballarat.

"Absolutely hand on heart, we thought he wouldn't play coming off the ankle. It was a bit more serious than just the rolled ankle. One of the ligaments that he injured meant he could be out for two or three [weeks] and he hadn't trained. As the week went on, he looked more likely than less likely, but I wasn't going to ring you. It was a bit of surprise in the end. I thought Tim was really valuable."

The Dogs are playing in September for the seventh time since Beveridge arrived at the Whitten Oval at the end of the 2014 season. They head there with English back on the park and locked in for the long-term.