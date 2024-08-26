After missing last year's Grand Final through injury, Taylor Adams could be set for more finals heartbreak in 2024

Taylor Adams at Swans training at the SCG on Friday, June 7, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

ALMOST 12 months on from his Grand Final heartbreak at Collingwood, Taylor Adams could suffer more hard luck in September as a victim of an impending selection squeeze at Sydney.

The Swans are set to welcome back four big names for their qualifying final against Greater Western Sydney, with Isaac Heeney and Tom McCartin to return after being rested for the win over Adelaide and Justin McInerney and Tom Papley expected to be back from injury.

Adams has played 19 games this year having crossed from the Magpies last off-season, missing only the first four matches of the season due to a knee injury.

But Luke Parker's strong return from a lengthy suspension has put the focus on Adams' spot in the side.

Port Adelaide champion Kane Cornes says if given the choice between picking Parker or Adams for finals, the Swans have an "easy decision" to make that would see the former Magpie drop out of the side.

"Absolutely (Parker) holds his spot," Cornes said on AFL.com.au's The Round So Far. "He's kicked 11.1 in seven games since he's returned.

"At one stage you thought he just wasn't going to play and he wouldn't be able to force his way back in. But he has and he's just a heart and soul player.

"So Taylor Adams just doesn't play. I just think it's an easy decision. Taylor Adams really hasn't affected a game much that I can remember this year.

"Certainly Parker gives you more flexibility; he can go forward, he can go and play in the centre bounce and the midfield if you need him to, and he's a heart and soul player.

"He picks himself ... he will definitely be there for that first qualifying final."

Learn More 18:07

Adams played 23 games for the Magpies last season but missed their Grand Final win due to a hamstring injury suffered at training during the finals series.

>> Win a $70K Toyota in AFLW Fantasy! Sign up NOW

Adams could be one of a handful of unlucky Swans to miss out against the Giants. Aaron Francis would drop out to make way for McCartin, while the versatile Robbie Fox and impressive youngster Caiden Cleary loom as the most likely along with Adams to be dropped for Heeney, Papley and McInerney, assuming the injured duo are cleared to play.

Learn More 00:47

Cleary, a Swans academy product who was the No.24 pick in last year's national draft, has been particularly impressive in the past two weeks, earning praise from coach John Longmire after the win over the Crows on Saturday night.

"His last couple of weeks have been really handy," Longmire said.

"He's been able to put pressure on as a forward, he's been able to play in the midfield, he's got a big tank and he's been able to play his role pretty well."