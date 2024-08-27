Melbourne makes two changes to its list for the 2025 season

Josh Schache warms up before Melbourne's clash against North Melbourne in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER No.2 draft pick Josh Schache has been delisted by Melbourne, with fellow tall Kyah Farris-White also not getting a new deal for next season.

Schache was drafted by Brisbane with the No.2 pick in 2015 and played 27 games in two years at the Lions before being traded to the Western Bulldogs.

After 45 games in five seasons at the Dogs, he moved to the Demons at the end of 2022 in exchange for a future fourth-round selection.

The 27-year-old played just four AFL games for the Demons to go with 27 at VFL level with Casey.

Farris-White, a Category B rookie, didn't make a senior appearance in two years at the club.

Western Bulldogs utility Josh Schache ahead of the 2021 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"These decisions are always challenging, and on behalf of everyone at the club, we would like to thank Josh and Kyah for what they have given to our program over the past two years," Dees list boss Tim Lamb said.

"We wish them both all the best for the next chapter in their respective journeys."

The departures of Schache and Farris-White follow the retirements of Ben Brown last week and Angus Brayshaw at the start of the year.