Changkuoth Jiath during the R16 match between Hawthorn and West Coast at Optus Stadium, on June 30, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

After winning in last week's Wildcard Round to keep their flag hopes alive, Williamstown and Frankston will both face elimination finals on Saturday against Box Hill and Southport, respectively. Also on Saturday, Footscray and Brisbane meet in a qualifying final between the second- and third-ranked sides, while top-placed Werribee takes on Geelong in another blockbuster.

The SANFL finals series kicks off with a huge double-header at Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Sturt will carry some hot form into the qualifying final when it takes on Central District from 3.15pm ACST, with the winner to take on minor premier Norwood in a semi-final the following week. Earlier on Sunday, Glenelg and Woodville-West Torrens meet in an elimination final.

Finals action in the WAFL begins on Saturday when second-placed Peel Thunder takes on third-placed Swan Districts in a qualifying final at Lane Group Stadium for the right to face minor premier East Perth next weekend. On Sunday, East Fremantle hosts Claremont in a do-or-die elimination final.

Smithy's VFL fixture

Saturday, August 31

Werribee v Geelong, Avalon Airport Oval, 12pm AEST

Southport v Frankston, Fankhauser Reserve, 12.05pm AEST

Footscray v Brisbane, Whitten Oval, 1.05pm AEST

Box Hill v Williamstown, Box Hill City Oval, 3pm AEST

SANFL fixture, FW1

Sunday, September 1

Glenelg v Woodville-West Torrens, Adelaide Oval, 12.15pm ACST

Sturt v Central District, Adelaide Oval, 3.15pm ACST

WAFL fixture, FW1

Saturday, August 31

Peel Thunder v Swan Districts, Lane Group Stadium, 2.30pm AWST

Sunday, September 1

East Fremantle v Claremont, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST