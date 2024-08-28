Brent Daniels signs a six-year contract extension, keeping him at the Giants until the end of 2031

Brent Daniels celebrates on the final siren after Greater Western Sydney's win over Fremantle at Engie Stadium in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney star Brent Daniels has turned his back on free agency early to sign a monster six-year contract extension on the eve of the finals.

The 25-year-old was poised to enter 2025 as one of the biggest free agents in the League but has put pen to paper on a new deal in recent days, which will see him contracted at the Giants until at least the end of 2031.

Daniels' signature arrives just two months after Kevin Sheedy Medallist Sam Taylor moved early to sign a mega seven-year extension, removing any speculation heading into his free agency year.

The pair were selected one pick apart in the 2017 AFL Draft – Daniel at pick No.27 and Taylor at No.28 – and have proven to be two of the best value selections of that draft class.

Daniels was included in the 44-man All-Australian squad for the first time on Monday, following the most complete season of his career to date.

The Swan Hill product has established himself as one of the premier high forwards in the AFL across the past 18 months to be rated elite by Champion Data for disposals (18.1), score involvements (6.2), inside 50s (4.1) and goal assists (1.5).

While teammate Jesse Hogan is widely considered a lock for a maiden blazer after winning the 2024 Coleman Medal, Daniels is competing for a spot in the final All-Australian team with Hawthorn vice-captain Dylan Moore, 2017 No.1 pick Cam Rayner and 2022 All-Australian small forward Tyson Stengle.

After missing all of 2022 due to repeat hamstring injuries that prevented him from playing a game for 590 days, Daniels finished top-10 in the Kevin Sheedy Medal last year after kicking 26 goals from 20 appearances.

Only three players in the League are contracted for longer than Daniels right now, with Port Adelaide captain Connor Rozee, Western Bulldogs key forward Aaron Naughton and Taylor all committed until the end of 2032.

Brisbane star Hugh McCluggage and Sydney Swans academy graduate Nick Blakey are also both signed through to 2031.

Brent Daniels in action during round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Coleman Medallist Harry McKay, Collingwood wingman Josh Daicos, four-time best and fairest winner Clayton Oliver, Rising Star winner Harry Sheezel, Essendon star Andy McGrath and Fremantle trio Sean Darcy, Josh Treacy and Brennan Cox all have contracts until 2030.

Daniels missed last Sunday’s round 24 loss to the Western Bulldogs at Mars Stadium in Ballarat due to lower back soreness but is expected to be available for Greater Western Sydney’s first final against Sydney next Saturday