Seb Ross is carried off after his 200th game in St Kilda's win over Collingwood in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has delisted two-time best-and-fairest winner and former skipper Seb Ross after 13 seasons at the club, with the 31-year-old indicating he will look to continue his career at another club.

Ross joined the club way back in 2011 and has played 211 games for the Saints, including 13 this year.

He won the Trevor Barker Award in 2017 and 2019 to be one of just 14 players to win the award more than once and also spent seven years in the club's leadership group.

He stepped in as skipper for the injured Jarryn Geary in 2019.

"These types of decisions are never easy to make, particularly given Seb’s calibre as both a person and a player which has yielded incredible respect from teammates and supporters alike. However, as we position our list for the future, this decision, albeit incredibly difficult, needed to be made," Saints footy boss Dave Mission said.

"Seb has given everything to St Kilda over the journey and has experienced more than his fair share of hardship throughout in terms of team success, but his commitment through it all has a defining feature of his career and character."

Ross can now look to secure a deal at another club as a delisted free agent.

Seb Ross kicks the ball during the R11 match between Euro-Yroke (St Kilda) and Narrm (Melbourne) at the MCG on May 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"St Kilda will always be the place that gave me the chance to live out my childhood dream of playing AFL football, and I will forever be grateful for that," Ross said.

"While I'm not closing the door on football moving forward, I leave the Saints with some lifelong friends and some incredible memories.

"I'd like to thank all of the teammates I’ve shared the journey with over the years, as well as all my coaches, the staff and the broader St Kilda community for making my time here so special.

"I'm comforted knowing that whatever comes next, I have my incredible wife Marnie and our children, Charlotte, Vinny and Henley, by my side. They truly are my world."

Ross is the fifth Saint to be delisted this year, joining journeyman ruck Tom Campbell, former Port Adelaide defender Riley Bonner, forward Matthew Allison and young defender James Van Es.