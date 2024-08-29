Isaac Heeney looks on during the R23 match between Sydney and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on August 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY star Isaac Heeney extended his lead atop the AFL Coaches Association's champion player of the year award after another 10-vote game in round 23.

Heeney led the Swans past Essendon to land a perfect 10 and move onto 112 votes overall with a round to play.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

He is five votes clear of Nick Daicos after the Collingwood star landed eight votes in the Pies' thrilling win over Brisbane.

Heeney, Daicos and Carlton captain Patrick Cripps are the only potential winners with one round left to play.

Cripps sits on 105 votes after polling 10 in the Blues' win over West Coast.

There were five perfect 10s, with Heeney and Cripps joined by Jack Viney, Zak Butters and Sam Darcy with maximum votes in round 23.

05:51

Footy Feed: Dog misses training, Saint wants out, Pie's new deal

Nat Edwards with the latest news

Essendon v Sydney

10 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
8 Nic Martin (ESS)
4 Oliver Florent (SYD)
3 Lewis Melican (SYD)
2 Luke Parker (SYD)
2 Callum Mills (SYD)
1 Dylan Shiel (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:39

    Mini-Match: Essendon v Sydney

    Extended highlights of the Bombers and Swans clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 06:37

    Full post-match, R23: Swans

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 23’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 05:53

    Full post-match, R23: Bombers

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 23’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 07:04

    Highlights: Essendon v Sydney

    The Bombers and Swans clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 01:33

    Heeney hat-trick: Star Swan shines again

    Isaac Heeney stands up when needed most to deliver another stirring three-goal performance

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Amartey starts the party as Swans soar away

    Sydney puts the result beyond doubt in the final term as Joel Amartey delivers a delightful double

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Electric Swans inspire as guns catch fire

    Sydney explodes in the third term as Will Hayward and Oliver Florent contribute some eye-catching majors

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Stringer’s strike excites as Dons unite

    Jake Stringer celebrates a superb snap on his left foot as the Bombers get up and about

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Campbell checkside as pure as it gets

    Braeden Campbell conjures a stunning finish from the toughest of angles

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Martin magic dazzles twice in sizzling start

    Nic Martin continues to make his mark forward of the play with the opening two goals of the game

    AFL

Gold Coast v Melbourne

10 Jack Viney (MELB)
7 Daniel Turner (MELB)
7 Ed Langdon (MELB)
2 Trent Rivers (MELB)
2 Marty Hore (MELB)
1 Sam Flanders (GCFC)
1 Alex Neal-Bullen (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:15

    Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Suns and Demons clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 02:35

    Fierce Viney cracks in and leads the charge to inspire Dees

    Jack Viney dominates the clearances and slots two majors in a clinical contested display

    AFL
  • 04:05

    Full post-match, R23: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 23’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 05:07

    Full post-match, R23: Demons

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 23’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 07:13

    Highlights: Gold Coast v Melbourne

    The Suns and Demons clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Magic McVee moment brings more Demon delight

    Judd McVee slots his maiden career major and his teammates celebrate jubilantly

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Dominant Dees burn Suns' hopes with elite pair

    Kysaiah Pickett's electric dash sets up Jake Melksham before Jack Viney curls a boundary beauty

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Petty flushes a beauty after Viney cracks in

    Harrison Petty wheels around and blasts through his second major after Jack Viney's terrific contested work

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Witts wizardry stuns Dees with candy cracker

    Jarrod Witts executes a brilliant baulk at the stoppage and drills a magical major

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Fantastic Flanders is everywhere as Suns get cooking

    Sam Flanders drills his second major from the centre before setting up Lachie Weller's superb strike

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Turner turns it on with Dee-lightful double

    Daniel Turner slots a pair of smart majors to spark Melbourne early

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Ice-cool Flanders curls Suns to hot start

    Sam Flanders bends through a classy finish after a composed Gold Coast build-up

    AFL

Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle

9 Brent Daniels (GWS)
9 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
6 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
4 Tom Green (GWS)
1 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
1 Caleb Serong (FRE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:27

    Mini-Match: GWS v Fremantle

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Dockers clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 07:37

    Full post-match, R23: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 23’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 07:59

    Full post-match, R23: Giants

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round 23’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 07:12

    Highlights: GWS v Fremantle

    The Giants and Dockers clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 02:31

    Hogan the hero with super six

    Jesse Hogan has all but sewn up his first Coleman Medal after booting a sensational six goals in his side’s thrilling win

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Voss and Sturt peg two back against the tide

    Fremantle's Patrick Voss and Sam Sturt close the margin with a pair of much-needed goals in the final term

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Jones lights up Engie Stadium with banana major

    Darcy Jones takes back the lead with a mesmerising goal from the pocket

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Ash faces nervous wait after dumping tackle

    Lachie Ash could be in strife with the MRO after a driving tackle on Hayden Young

    AFL
  • 00:28

    Captain Toby stands up with big-time goal

    GWS skipper Toby Greene lands an absolute ripper on the run to claw his side back

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Stunning Amiss assist brings Jackson into action

    Fremantle’s Jye Amiss handballs the footy to himself and delivers a beautiful pass to Luke Jackson in the goalsquare

    AFL
  • 00:27

    Is Toby in hot water after dangerous tackle?

    Toby Bedford may have a case to answer with the MRO again after being penalised for this tackle on Matthew Johnson

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Hogan simply can't stop scoring with opening double

    Jesse Hogan picks up where he left off with back-to-back goals to open the afternoon

    AFL

Collingwood v Brisbane

8 Nick Daicos (COLL)
6 Joe Daniher (BL)
5 Jeremy Howe (COLL)
4 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
3 Lachie Schultz (COLL)
2 Darcy Cameron (COLL)
2 Josh Dunkley (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:57

    Mini-Match: Collingwood v Brisbane

    Extended highlights of the Magpies and Lions clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 04:51

    Full post-match, R23: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 23’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 04:45

    Full post-match, R23: Lions

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 23’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 07:09

    Highlights: Collingwood v Brisbane

    The Magpies and Lions clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 03:23

    Last two mins: Pies come from the clouds to roll Lions

    Watch the thrilling final moments from Collingwood’s clash with Brisbane at the MCG

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Insane scenes as magic Magpies double brings pandemonium

    Lachie Schultz threads an outrageous banana before Beau McCreery puts Collingwood in front with a cool checkside

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Cameron's cracking dribbler an inevitable Charlie moment

    Charlie Cameron gets out the back and curls a beautiful finish

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Chaotic Pies find their feet as Beau hits it sweet

    Beau McCreery threads a superb checkside after Collingwood handballs its way through traffic

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Silky Neale has his say with beautiful bender

    Lachie Neale steps inside and nails a super snap as Brisbane gains momentum

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Dazzling Daicos runs the 'G with one for the ages

    Nick Daicos dashes away from Lachie Neale and slots a magnificent running finish to lift the Magpie Army

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Big O banana stuns all after Ashcroft grunt

    Oscar McInerney bends a beauty after Will Ashcroft's brilliant contested assist

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Quaynor's classic curler sparks Pies alive

    Isaac Quaynor snaps through a classy finish for Collingwood's first major

    AFL

Port Adelaide v Adelaide

10 Zak Butters (PORT)
6 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
6 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
5 Jordon Sweet (PORT)
2 Matt Crouch (ADEL)
1 Miles Bergman (PORT)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:04

    Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Power and Crows clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 10:12

    Full post-match, R23: Crows

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 23’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 12:25

    Full post-match, R23: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 23’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 07:09

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Adelaide

    The Power and Crows clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 02:21

    Record-breaking Butters leads Port to crucial win

    Zak Butters sets a new record for most disposals in a Showdown match as he takes home best-on-ground honours

    AFL
  • 00:24

    Rioli flips the bird after narrow miss

    Port Adelaide's Willie Rioli flips his middle finger to the crowd after missing a shot on goal late in the final term

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Manic Burgoyne finish kicks Power clear

    Jase Burgoyne sneaks through a clever major on the goal line as Port Adelaide pulls away

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Showdown explodes after Houston's KO on Rankine

    Dan Houston looks set to come under MRO fire after this brutal bump on Izak Rankine

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Cheeky Rachele gives it to the crowd

    Josh Rachele kicks this superb running goal and lets the crowd know about it

    AFL
  • 00:33

    JHF stunner electrifies Power

    Jason Horne-Francis nails this sensational running goal early in the second term

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Silky Evans snaps a beauty

    Francis Evans puts through this brilliant goal to get his side rolling in the Showdown

    AFL

St Kilda v Geelong

9 Callum Wilkie (STK)
6 Jack Steele (STK)
5 Rowan Marshall (STK)
3 Jack Bowes (GEEL)
3 Lawson Humphries (GEEL)
2 Darcy Wilson (STK)
1 Liam Stocker (STK)
1 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 15:03

    Mini-Match: St Kilda v Geelong

    Extended highlights of the Saints and Cats clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 07:50

    Full post-match, R23: Cats

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 23’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Full post-match, R23: Saints

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 23’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 07:14

    Highlights: St Kilda v Geelong

    The Saints and Cats clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Deafening noise after Higgins emerges victorious

    Jack Higgins bangs home a huge goal after a brutal contest between a host of players

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Is Saint in hot water for this Stewart contact?

    Mitch Owens concedes a free kick after collecting Tom Stewart high

    AFL
  • 00:43

    ‘Miracle goal’ from Owens has Saints dreaming

    St Kilda’s remarkable comeback continues with a stunning finish from Mitch Owens

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Wilson’s double treat gets fans off their seats

    Darcy Wilson provides some much-needed spark for St Kilda with two superb goals early in the second half

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Dempsey’s wild bouncer bowls stunned Saint

    Oliver Dempsey somehow manages to sneak this effort past Callum Wilkie to notch another for the hot Cats

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Danger dazzler keeps Cats cooking

    Patrick Dangerfield drills a stunning shot from distance as Geelong continues its early dominance

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Mind your Mannagh: Cat slips away for slick goal

    Geelong completes a superb team goal after Shaun Mannagh finishes in style

    AFL

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne

10 Sam Darcy (WB)
6 Ed Richards (WB)
6 Tom Liberatore (WB)
5 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
2 Adam Treloar (WB)
1 Joel Freijah (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 15:00

    Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Kangaroos clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 11:24

    Full post-match, R23: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 23’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 10:58

    Full post-match, R23: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 23’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 02:27

    Darcy in seventh heaven as huge haul leads big day

    Sam Darcy boots a career-high seven majors in an outstanding performance

    AFL
  • 07:14

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne

    The Bulldogs and Kangaroos clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Sky-high Simpkin soars with massive MOTY contender

    Jy Simpkin gets serious hang time and sticks a spectacular speccy

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Richards' ripping strike continues Dogs party

    Ed Richards drills a beauty from 50 to extend his side's huge margin

    AFL
  • 00:57

    Insane Darcy blitz blows North away with career-high

    Sam Darcy slots three majors in a row to take him to six goals for the match in an electric display

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Jumping Jamarra causing trouble with quick double

    Jamarra Ugle-Hagan shows off his athleticism and nails back-to-back majors

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Huge collision brings concerns as courageous Comben subbed

    Charlie Comben is subbed out of the match with concussion after this aerial contest

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Big Dogs flex their muscles with inevitable response

    Jamarra Ugle-Hagan slots it through after Aaron Naughton's terrific contested assist

    AFL
  • 00:59

    Running Roos cut them open for electric opener

    Nick Larkey slams through his first after a quick North Melbourne transition

    AFL

Hawthorn v Richmond

9 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
6 Dylan Moore (HAW)
5 Blake Hardwick (HAW)
5 James Worpel (HAW)
4 Jack Gunston (HAW)
1 Karl Amon (HAW)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:36

    Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Richmond

    Extended highlights of the Hawks and Tigers clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 08:51

    Full post-match, R23: Tigers

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 23’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 09:59

    Full post-match, R23: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 23’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 07:14

    Highlights: Hawthorn v Richmond

    The Hawks and Tigers clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 00:59

    ‘G shocked after Jai’s miraculous recovery leads to goal

    After copping a brutal knee to the back and needing medical assistance, Jai Newcombe remarkably rejoins the play to set up a major

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Huge Hugo bomb provides plenty of spark

    Hugo Ralphsmith lands an absolute ripper from distance to breathe life into his side

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Chol gets off the leash adding to Tigers turmoil

    Mabior Chol finds space to get creative from the teeth of goal after working in tandem with Calsher Dear

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Tiger’s fierce spoil could spell MRO trouble

    Jack Graham treads hot water after his spoiling attempt on Cam Mackenzie goes awry

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Amon sells candy before sweet strike from 50

    Karl Amon baulks his way through traffic with a long-range bomb outside the arc

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Day done: Gun Hawk subbed after friendly fire

    Hawthorn suffers a big blow in the first term as midfielder Will Day is subbed out after copping contact from teammate Jai Newcombe

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Mansell shows clean set of heels to draw first blood

    Rhyan Mansell pounces on a loose ball to kickstart proceedings for Richmond with a running finish

    AFL

West Coast v Carlton

10 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
8 George Hewett (CARL)
5 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
5 Brodie Kemp (CARL)
1 Elijah Hollands (CARL)
1 Marc Pittonet (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 15:11

    Mini-Match: West Coast v Carlton

    Extended highlights of the Eagles and Blues clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 08:35

    Full post-match, R23: Blues

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 23’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 07:55

    Full post-match, R23: Eagles

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 23’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 02:35

    Captain Cripps goes beast mode in inspired day

    Patrick Cripps collects 35 disposals and 10 clearances to lead his side to a vital win

    AFL
  • 07:09

    Highlights: West Coast v Carlton

    The Eagles and Blues clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Jaw-dropping Moir miracle an insane maiden major

    Ashton Moir kicks an outrageous first career major with a super kick out of mid-air

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Top Binns: Young Blue drills milestone ripper

    Jaxon Binns threads his first career major with a superb strike

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Outrageous Owies turner spins past everyone

    Matt Owies snaps through an inch-perfect major to extend Carlton's margin

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Super Cripps strike a timely milestone moment

    Jamie Cripps threads a lovely finish from the angle in his 250th game

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Kemp turning heads up forward with bending beauty

    Brodie Kemp slots his second major in a rare move to the forward line

    AFL
  • 00:55

    Chaos Blues surge brings cool Kennedy curler

    Matt Kennedy snaps Carlton's first major after his teammates will the ball forward

    AFL

LEADERBOARD

112 Isaac Heeney SYD
107 Nick Daicos COLL
105 Patrick Cripps CARL
100 Caleb Serong FRE
89 Lachie Neale BL
89 Marcus Bontempelli WB
78 Errol Gulden SYD
77 Adam Treloar WB
76 Zach Merrett ESS
74 Chad Warner SYD
73 Zak Butters PORT
72 Jason Horne-Francis PORT
68 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
65 Noah Anderson GCFC
63 Luke Davies-Uniacke NMFC
63 Matt Rowell GCFC