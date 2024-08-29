The coaches' votes are in for round 23

Isaac Heeney looks on during the R23 match between Sydney and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on August 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY star Isaac Heeney extended his lead atop the AFL Coaches Association's champion player of the year award after another 10-vote game in round 23.

Heeney led the Swans past Essendon to land a perfect 10 and move onto 112 votes overall with a round to play.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

He is five votes clear of Nick Daicos after the Collingwood star landed eight votes in the Pies' thrilling win over Brisbane.

Heeney, Daicos and Carlton captain Patrick Cripps are the only potential winners with one round left to play.

Cripps sits on 105 votes after polling 10 in the Blues' win over West Coast.

There were five perfect 10s, with Heeney and Cripps joined by Jack Viney, Zak Butters and Sam Darcy with maximum votes in round 23.

Learn More 05:51

Essendon v Sydney

10 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

8 Nic Martin (ESS)

4 Oliver Florent (SYD)

3 Lewis Melican (SYD)

2 Luke Parker (SYD)

2 Callum Mills (SYD)

1 Dylan Shiel (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:39 Mini-Match: Essendon v Sydney Extended highlights of the Bombers and Swans clash in round 23

06:37 Full post-match, R23: Swans Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 23’s match against Essendon

05:53 Full post-match, R23: Bombers Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 23’s match against Sydney

07:04 Highlights: Essendon v Sydney The Bombers and Swans clash in round 23

01:33 Heeney hat-trick: Star Swan shines again Isaac Heeney stands up when needed most to deliver another stirring three-goal performance

00:39 Amartey starts the party as Swans soar away Sydney puts the result beyond doubt in the final term as Joel Amartey delivers a delightful double

00:41 Electric Swans inspire as guns catch fire Sydney explodes in the third term as Will Hayward and Oliver Florent contribute some eye-catching majors

00:30 Stringer’s strike excites as Dons unite Jake Stringer celebrates a superb snap on his left foot as the Bombers get up and about

00:37 Campbell checkside as pure as it gets Braeden Campbell conjures a stunning finish from the toughest of angles

00:38 Martin magic dazzles twice in sizzling start Nic Martin continues to make his mark forward of the play with the opening two goals of the game

Gold Coast v Melbourne

10 Jack Viney (MELB)

7 Daniel Turner (MELB)

7 Ed Langdon (MELB)

2 Trent Rivers (MELB)

2 Marty Hore (MELB)

1 Sam Flanders (GCFC)

1 Alex Neal-Bullen (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:15 Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Melbourne Extended highlights of the Suns and Demons clash in round 23

02:35 Fierce Viney cracks in and leads the charge to inspire Dees Jack Viney dominates the clearances and slots two majors in a clinical contested display

04:05 Full post-match, R23: Suns Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 23’s match against Melbourne

05:07 Full post-match, R23: Demons Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 23’s match against Gold Coast

07:13 Highlights: Gold Coast v Melbourne The Suns and Demons clash in round 23

00:38 Magic McVee moment brings more Demon delight Judd McVee slots his maiden career major and his teammates celebrate jubilantly

00:48 Dominant Dees burn Suns' hopes with elite pair Kysaiah Pickett's electric dash sets up Jake Melksham before Jack Viney curls a boundary beauty

00:50 Petty flushes a beauty after Viney cracks in Harrison Petty wheels around and blasts through his second major after Jack Viney's terrific contested work

00:37 Witts wizardry stuns Dees with candy cracker Jarrod Witts executes a brilliant baulk at the stoppage and drills a magical major

00:34 Fantastic Flanders is everywhere as Suns get cooking Sam Flanders drills his second major from the centre before setting up Lachie Weller's superb strike

00:33 Turner turns it on with Dee-lightful double Daniel Turner slots a pair of smart majors to spark Melbourne early

00:42 Ice-cool Flanders curls Suns to hot start Sam Flanders bends through a classy finish after a composed Gold Coast build-up

Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle

9 Brent Daniels (GWS)

9 Jesse Hogan (GWS)

6 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

4 Tom Green (GWS)

1 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

1 Caleb Serong (FRE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:27 Mini-Match: GWS v Fremantle Extended highlights of the Giants and Dockers clash in round 23

07:37 Full post-match, R23: Dockers Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 23’s match against GWS

07:59 Full post-match, R23: Giants Watch GWS’s press conference after round 23’s match against Fremantle

07:12 Highlights: GWS v Fremantle The Giants and Dockers clash in round 23

02:31 Hogan the hero with super six Jesse Hogan has all but sewn up his first Coleman Medal after booting a sensational six goals in his side’s thrilling win

00:29 Voss and Sturt peg two back against the tide Fremantle's Patrick Voss and Sam Sturt close the margin with a pair of much-needed goals in the final term

00:33 Jones lights up Engie Stadium with banana major Darcy Jones takes back the lead with a mesmerising goal from the pocket

00:39 Ash faces nervous wait after dumping tackle Lachie Ash could be in strife with the MRO after a driving tackle on Hayden Young

00:28 Captain Toby stands up with big-time goal GWS skipper Toby Greene lands an absolute ripper on the run to claw his side back

00:32 Stunning Amiss assist brings Jackson into action Fremantle’s Jye Amiss handballs the footy to himself and delivers a beautiful pass to Luke Jackson in the goalsquare

00:27 Is Toby in hot water after dangerous tackle? Toby Bedford may have a case to answer with the MRO again after being penalised for this tackle on Matthew Johnson

00:33 Hogan simply can't stop scoring with opening double Jesse Hogan picks up where he left off with back-to-back goals to open the afternoon

Collingwood v Brisbane

8 Nick Daicos (COLL)

6 Joe Daniher (BL)

5 Jeremy Howe (COLL)

4 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

3 Lachie Schultz (COLL)

2 Darcy Cameron (COLL)

2 Josh Dunkley (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:57 Mini-Match: Collingwood v Brisbane Extended highlights of the Magpies and Lions clash in round 23

04:51 Full post-match, R23: Magpies Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 23’s match against Brisbane

04:45 Full post-match, R23: Lions Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 23’s match against Collingwood

07:09 Highlights: Collingwood v Brisbane The Magpies and Lions clash in round 23

03:23 Last two mins: Pies come from the clouds to roll Lions Watch the thrilling final moments from Collingwood’s clash with Brisbane at the MCG

00:41 Insane scenes as magic Magpies double brings pandemonium Lachie Schultz threads an outrageous banana before Beau McCreery puts Collingwood in front with a cool checkside

00:42 Cameron's cracking dribbler an inevitable Charlie moment Charlie Cameron gets out the back and curls a beautiful finish

00:37 Chaotic Pies find their feet as Beau hits it sweet Beau McCreery threads a superb checkside after Collingwood handballs its way through traffic

00:33 Silky Neale has his say with beautiful bender Lachie Neale steps inside and nails a super snap as Brisbane gains momentum

00:56 Dazzling Daicos runs the 'G with one for the ages Nick Daicos dashes away from Lachie Neale and slots a magnificent running finish to lift the Magpie Army

00:38 Big O banana stuns all after Ashcroft grunt Oscar McInerney bends a beauty after Will Ashcroft's brilliant contested assist

00:42 Quaynor's classic curler sparks Pies alive Isaac Quaynor snaps through a classy finish for Collingwood's first major

Port Adelaide v Adelaide

10 Zak Butters (PORT)

6 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

6 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

5 Jordon Sweet (PORT)

2 Matt Crouch (ADEL)

1 Miles Bergman (PORT)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:04 Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Adelaide Extended highlights of the Power and Crows clash in round 23

10:12 Full post-match, R23: Crows Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 23’s match against Port Adelaide

12:25 Full post-match, R23: Power Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 23’s match against Adelaide

07:09 Highlights: Port Adelaide v Adelaide The Power and Crows clash in round 23

02:21 Record-breaking Butters leads Port to crucial win Zak Butters sets a new record for most disposals in a Showdown match as he takes home best-on-ground honours

00:24 Rioli flips the bird after narrow miss Port Adelaide's Willie Rioli flips his middle finger to the crowd after missing a shot on goal late in the final term

00:46 Manic Burgoyne finish kicks Power clear Jase Burgoyne sneaks through a clever major on the goal line as Port Adelaide pulls away

00:51 Showdown explodes after Houston's KO on Rankine Dan Houston looks set to come under MRO fire after this brutal bump on Izak Rankine

00:48 Cheeky Rachele gives it to the crowd Josh Rachele kicks this superb running goal and lets the crowd know about it

00:33 JHF stunner electrifies Power Jason Horne-Francis nails this sensational running goal early in the second term

00:46 Silky Evans snaps a beauty Francis Evans puts through this brilliant goal to get his side rolling in the Showdown

St Kilda v Geelong

9 Callum Wilkie (STK)

6 Jack Steele (STK)

5 Rowan Marshall (STK)

3 Jack Bowes (GEEL)

3 Lawson Humphries (GEEL)

2 Darcy Wilson (STK)

1 Liam Stocker (STK)

1 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 15:03 Mini-Match: St Kilda v Geelong Extended highlights of the Saints and Cats clash in round 23

07:50 Full post-match, R23: Cats Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 23’s match against St Kilda

08:12 Full post-match, R23: Saints Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 23’s match against Geelong

07:14 Highlights: St Kilda v Geelong The Saints and Cats clash in round 23

00:45 Deafening noise after Higgins emerges victorious Jack Higgins bangs home a huge goal after a brutal contest between a host of players

00:33 Is Saint in hot water for this Stewart contact? Mitch Owens concedes a free kick after collecting Tom Stewart high

00:43 ‘Miracle goal’ from Owens has Saints dreaming St Kilda’s remarkable comeback continues with a stunning finish from Mitch Owens

00:38 Wilson’s double treat gets fans off their seats Darcy Wilson provides some much-needed spark for St Kilda with two superb goals early in the second half

00:39 Dempsey’s wild bouncer bowls stunned Saint Oliver Dempsey somehow manages to sneak this effort past Callum Wilkie to notch another for the hot Cats

00:30 Danger dazzler keeps Cats cooking Patrick Dangerfield drills a stunning shot from distance as Geelong continues its early dominance

00:38 Mind your Mannagh: Cat slips away for slick goal Geelong completes a superb team goal after Shaun Mannagh finishes in style

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne

10 Sam Darcy (WB)

6 Ed Richards (WB)

6 Tom Liberatore (WB)

5 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

2 Adam Treloar (WB)

1 Joel Freijah (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 15:00 Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Kangaroos clash in round 23

11:24 Full post-match, R23: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 23’s match against North Melbourne

10:58 Full post-match, R23: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 23’s match against Western Bulldogs

02:27 Darcy in seventh heaven as huge haul leads big day Sam Darcy boots a career-high seven majors in an outstanding performance

07:14 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne The Bulldogs and Kangaroos clash in round 23

00:33 Sky-high Simpkin soars with massive MOTY contender Jy Simpkin gets serious hang time and sticks a spectacular speccy

00:48 Richards' ripping strike continues Dogs party Ed Richards drills a beauty from 50 to extend his side's huge margin

00:57 Insane Darcy blitz blows North away with career-high Sam Darcy slots three majors in a row to take him to six goals for the match in an electric display

00:43 Jumping Jamarra causing trouble with quick double Jamarra Ugle-Hagan shows off his athleticism and nails back-to-back majors

00:42 Huge collision brings concerns as courageous Comben subbed Charlie Comben is subbed out of the match with concussion after this aerial contest

00:42 Big Dogs flex their muscles with inevitable response Jamarra Ugle-Hagan slots it through after Aaron Naughton's terrific contested assist

00:59 Running Roos cut them open for electric opener Nick Larkey slams through his first after a quick North Melbourne transition

Hawthorn v Richmond

9 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

6 Dylan Moore (HAW)

5 Blake Hardwick (HAW)

5 James Worpel (HAW)

4 Jack Gunston (HAW)

1 Karl Amon (HAW)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:36 Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Richmond Extended highlights of the Hawks and Tigers clash in round 23

08:51 Full post-match, R23: Tigers Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 23’s match against Hawthorn

09:59 Full post-match, R23: Hawks Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 23’s match against Richmond

07:14 Highlights: Hawthorn v Richmond The Hawks and Tigers clash in round 23

00:59 ‘G shocked after Jai’s miraculous recovery leads to goal After copping a brutal knee to the back and needing medical assistance, Jai Newcombe remarkably rejoins the play to set up a major

00:33 Huge Hugo bomb provides plenty of spark Hugo Ralphsmith lands an absolute ripper from distance to breathe life into his side

00:46 Chol gets off the leash adding to Tigers turmoil Mabior Chol finds space to get creative from the teeth of goal after working in tandem with Calsher Dear

00:39 Tiger’s fierce spoil could spell MRO trouble Jack Graham treads hot water after his spoiling attempt on Cam Mackenzie goes awry

00:37 Amon sells candy before sweet strike from 50 Karl Amon baulks his way through traffic with a long-range bomb outside the arc

00:38 Day done: Gun Hawk subbed after friendly fire Hawthorn suffers a big blow in the first term as midfielder Will Day is subbed out after copping contact from teammate Jai Newcombe

00:38 Mansell shows clean set of heels to draw first blood Rhyan Mansell pounces on a loose ball to kickstart proceedings for Richmond with a running finish

West Coast v Carlton

10 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

8 George Hewett (CARL)

5 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

5 Brodie Kemp (CARL)

1 Elijah Hollands (CARL)

1 Marc Pittonet (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 15:11 Mini-Match: West Coast v Carlton Extended highlights of the Eagles and Blues clash in round 23

08:35 Full post-match, R23: Blues Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 23’s match against West Coast

07:55 Full post-match, R23: Eagles Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 23’s match against Carlton

02:35 Captain Cripps goes beast mode in inspired day Patrick Cripps collects 35 disposals and 10 clearances to lead his side to a vital win

07:09 Highlights: West Coast v Carlton The Eagles and Blues clash in round 23

00:43 Jaw-dropping Moir miracle an insane maiden major Ashton Moir kicks an outrageous first career major with a super kick out of mid-air

00:56 Top Binns: Young Blue drills milestone ripper Jaxon Binns threads his first career major with a superb strike

00:50 Outrageous Owies turner spins past everyone Matt Owies snaps through an inch-perfect major to extend Carlton's margin

00:30 Super Cripps strike a timely milestone moment Jamie Cripps threads a lovely finish from the angle in his 250th game

00:52 Kemp turning heads up forward with bending beauty Brodie Kemp slots his second major in a rare move to the forward line

00:55 Chaos Blues surge brings cool Kennedy curler Matt Kennedy snaps Carlton's first major after his teammates will the ball forward

LEADERBOARD

112 Isaac Heeney SYD

107 Nick Daicos COLL

105 Patrick Cripps CARL

100 Caleb Serong FRE

89 Lachie Neale BL

89 Marcus Bontempelli WB

78 Errol Gulden SYD

77 Adam Treloar WB

76 Zach Merrett ESS

74 Chad Warner SYD

73 Zak Butters PORT

72 Jason Horne-Francis PORT

68 Andrew Brayshaw FRE

65 Noah Anderson GCFC

63 Luke Davies-Uniacke NMFC

63 Matt Rowell GCFC