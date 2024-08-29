SYDNEY star Isaac Heeney extended his lead atop the AFL Coaches Association's champion player of the year award after another 10-vote game in round 23.
Heeney led the Swans past Essendon to land a perfect 10 and move onto 112 votes overall with a round to play.
He is five votes clear of Nick Daicos after the Collingwood star landed eight votes in the Pies' thrilling win over Brisbane.
Heeney, Daicos and Carlton captain Patrick Cripps are the only potential winners with one round left to play.
Cripps sits on 105 votes after polling 10 in the Blues' win over West Coast.
There were five perfect 10s, with Heeney and Cripps joined by Jack Viney, Zak Butters and Sam Darcy with maximum votes in round 23.
Essendon v Sydney
10 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
8 Nic Martin (ESS)
4 Oliver Florent (SYD)
3 Lewis Melican (SYD)
2 Luke Parker (SYD)
2 Callum Mills (SYD)
1 Dylan Shiel (ESS)
Gold Coast v Melbourne
10 Jack Viney (MELB)
7 Daniel Turner (MELB)
7 Ed Langdon (MELB)
2 Trent Rivers (MELB)
2 Marty Hore (MELB)
1 Sam Flanders (GCFC)
1 Alex Neal-Bullen (MELB)
Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle
9 Brent Daniels (GWS)
9 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
6 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
4 Tom Green (GWS)
1 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
1 Caleb Serong (FRE)
Collingwood v Brisbane
8 Nick Daicos (COLL)
6 Joe Daniher (BL)
5 Jeremy Howe (COLL)
4 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
3 Lachie Schultz (COLL)
2 Darcy Cameron (COLL)
2 Josh Dunkley (BL)
Port Adelaide v Adelaide
10 Zak Butters (PORT)
6 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
6 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
5 Jordon Sweet (PORT)
2 Matt Crouch (ADEL)
1 Miles Bergman (PORT)
St Kilda v Geelong
9 Callum Wilkie (STK)
6 Jack Steele (STK)
5 Rowan Marshall (STK)
3 Jack Bowes (GEEL)
3 Lawson Humphries (GEEL)
2 Darcy Wilson (STK)
1 Liam Stocker (STK)
1 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne
10 Sam Darcy (WB)
6 Ed Richards (WB)
6 Tom Liberatore (WB)
5 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
2 Adam Treloar (WB)
1 Joel Freijah (WB)
Hawthorn v Richmond
9 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
6 Dylan Moore (HAW)
5 Blake Hardwick (HAW)
5 James Worpel (HAW)
4 Jack Gunston (HAW)
1 Karl Amon (HAW)
West Coast v Carlton
10 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
8 George Hewett (CARL)
5 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
5 Brodie Kemp (CARL)
1 Elijah Hollands (CARL)
1 Marc Pittonet (CARL)
LEADERBOARD
112 Isaac Heeney SYD
107 Nick Daicos COLL
105 Patrick Cripps CARL
100 Caleb Serong FRE
89 Lachie Neale BL
89 Marcus Bontempelli WB
78 Errol Gulden SYD
77 Adam Treloar WB
76 Zach Merrett ESS
74 Chad Warner SYD
73 Zak Butters PORT
72 Jason Horne-Francis PORT
68 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
65 Noah Anderson GCFC
63 Luke Davies-Uniacke NMFC
63 Matt Rowell GCFC