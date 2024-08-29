Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal during the round 24 match between Western Bulldogs and Greater Western Sydney at Mars Stadium on August 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne young gun Harry Sheezel has been picked at half-back in the fan-voted 2024 All-Australian team, while Western Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli is the most popular selection.

More than 47,000 fans picked their All-Australian team using our team selector tool, with Sheezel's Kangaroos teammate Tristan Xerri getting the nod as the sole ruckman, while Melbourne skipper Max Gawn missed out completely.

ALL-AUSTRALIAN
Who's in the All-Australian team? Our experts make the call

Sheezel was the ninth-most popular selection overall and is one of four players along with Zach Merrett, Zak Butters and Jake Waterman to win a spot having not been picked in the team that was compiled by AFL.com.au reporters this week.

Those who made the AFL.com.au team but not the fan-voted side were Gawn, Sydney pair Nick Blakey and Chad Warner and Gold Coast defender Sam Collins.

Sheezel got more selections at half-back than anyone else, forcing Dayne Zorko to the full-back line in our composite team.

Xerri was a clear winner as the No.1 ruck ahead of Gawn, with the Dees skipper not getting enough votes to get a spot in the 22.

Bontempelli picked up more selections than any other player ahead of Nick Daicos, Patrick Cripps and Jesse Hogan.

The official All-Australian team for 2024 will be unveiled at the AFL Awards Night on Thursday night.

The 2024 fan-voted AFL All-Australian team

FB: Dayne Zorko, Jacob Weitering, Luke Ryan
HB: Lachie Whitfield, Harris Andrews, Harry Sheezel
C: Errol Gulden, Patrick Cripps, Zach Merrett
HF: Isaac Heeney, Charlie Curnow, Marcus Bontempelli
FF: Dylan Moore, Jesse Hogan, Jeremy Cameron
Foll: Tristan Xerri, Nick Daicos, Lachie Neale
I/C: Adam Treloar, Caleb Serong, Zak Butters, Jake Waterman