More than 47,000 fans voted for their All-Australian team - here's what the results threw up

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal during the round 24 match between Western Bulldogs and Greater Western Sydney at Mars Stadium on August 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne young gun Harry Sheezel has been picked at half-back in the fan-voted 2024 All-Australian team, while Western Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli is the most popular selection.

More than 47,000 fans picked their All-Australian team using our team selector tool, with Sheezel's Kangaroos teammate Tristan Xerri getting the nod as the sole ruckman, while Melbourne skipper Max Gawn missed out completely.

Sheezel was the ninth-most popular selection overall and is one of four players along with Zach Merrett, Zak Butters and Jake Waterman to win a spot having not been picked in the team that was compiled by AFL.com.au reporters this week.

Those who made the AFL.com.au team but not the fan-voted side were Gawn, Sydney pair Nick Blakey and Chad Warner and Gold Coast defender Sam Collins.

Sheezel got more selections at half-back than anyone else, forcing Dayne Zorko to the full-back line in our composite team.

Xerri was a clear winner as the No.1 ruck ahead of Gawn, with the Dees skipper not getting enough votes to get a spot in the 22.

Bontempelli picked up more selections than any other player ahead of Nick Daicos, Patrick Cripps and Jesse Hogan.

The official All-Australian team for 2024 will be unveiled at the AFL Awards Night on Thursday night.

The 2024 fan-voted AFL All-Australian team

FB: Dayne Zorko, Jacob Weitering, Luke Ryan

HB: Lachie Whitfield, Harris Andrews, Harry Sheezel

C: Errol Gulden, Patrick Cripps, Zach Merrett

HF: Isaac Heeney, Charlie Curnow, Marcus Bontempelli

FF: Dylan Moore, Jesse Hogan, Jeremy Cameron

Foll: Tristan Xerri, Nick Daicos, Lachie Neale

I/C: Adam Treloar, Caleb Serong, Zak Butters, Jake Waterman