Steele Sidebottom is on track to hit the 350-game mark in 2025 after signing on for another season

Steele Sidebottom high-fives fans after Collingwood's win over Port Adelaide at the MCG in round six, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

DUAL Collingwood premiership great Steele Sidebottom has officially inked a new contract to play on in black and white for a 17th season in 2025.

The 33-year-old will start next season on 331 games and could join a group of only 24 other players in VFL/AFL history to reach 350 games at the highest level.

Collingwood games-record holder Scott Pendlebury (403 games), who has also re-signed for 2025, is the only player in the club's 132-year history to play more games than Sidebottom, who joined Tony Shaw (313) and Gordon Coventry (306) as a 300-gamer in 2023.

Sidebottom has been one of the most durable players in the League since being selected as a 17-year-old via pick No.11 in the 2008 National Draft, averaging 20.7 games per season across his first 16 years in the AFL.

After a slow start to 2024, where Sidebottom was subbed out of a game and then managed, the two-time Copeland Trophy winner produced a strong second half of the season to earn another contract with the Magpies.

"I always wanted to play on. There was a little bit of doubt early in the year when I didn't start the year as well as I would have liked. You can doubt yourself at times and I had those thoughts, but to finish off the season well was good. I want to keep playing for as long as I can," Sidebottom told AFL.com.au after re-signing this week.

"At the moment, I still think I can contribute, but when I think blokes have gone past me and I don't think I can contribute as much as I would have liked, the club will tell me or those that are fortunate enough tell the club. Right now, I still feel like I can contribute so I want to keep playing."

Sidebottom has spent the majority of his career playing on a wing but was effectively used at half-back for a patch in the back end of the season, before tagging roles on Sydney star Errol Gulden and dual Brownlow Medallist Lachie Neale in the final few rounds.

During his exit meeting inside the AIA Centre this week, Collingwood coach Craig McRae discussed the prospect of Sidebottom spending more time as a tagger in 2025.

"I've probably played out on a wing for a huge part of my career. Basically, we needed someone to fill a role. Wing isn't too different to defence, but for me it was a little bit of a freshen up, which is what I probably needed at that stage. Playing side by side to the back six gave me that spike and kick that I needed at that time," Sidebottom said.

"I feel like I can play in a lot of different roles. I was there for three or four weeks then back out to a wing where I've played most of my footy. Then finished as a tagger and I loved it. Sometimes out on the wing you can feel like you're out of the game a little bit running up and down the wing. Being in the middle of the ground again, a bit of crash and bash, you feel like you're part of the game a lot more. It was really nice to be back in there.

"I thoroughly enjoyed it [tagging role]. Going forward that could be something I go to at times. There is definitely a chance I could spend more time in that role or in there next year, even if it's just in bursts. I really enjoyed it so hopefully it happens."

Sidebottom turns 34 at the start of January and knows the next generation are queuing up to take his spot. Ed Allan showed why he was taken at pick No.19 in 2022 last Friday night and will get more chances next year. Last year's first-round pick Harry DeMattia is yet to debut but was close in the final fortnight. Tew Jiath and Jakob Ryan have had one opportunity each and will be after more in 2025.

The 2018 All-Australian hasn't played in the VFL since his debut season in 2009 but is prepared to spend time in the reserves next year if the names above go past him.

"To be honest, I'm definitely not against that," he said. "I want the footy club to be in a good position when I'm done and for that to happen, I need guys to start going past me. If there are guys going past me and deserve the spot more than I do, I'm all for that. If I've got to play games in the VFL I'm more than fine with that. I want the club to do well and if that means I'm in the VFL, so be it."

Steele Sidebottom (second from right) shares a laugh with teammates during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on July 31, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Collingwood has now re-signed all its out-of-contract veterans for 2025, with Will Hoskin-Elliott also penning a new deal this week, after Jeremy Howe triggered an extension earlier this month.

The Magpies will enter 2025 with nine players aged above 30, including Jack Crisp, Tom Mitchell, Jamie Elliott, Mason Cox and Brody Mihocek, in a clear sign to Sidebottom that the club believes it can bounce back next year and compete for a 17th premiership.

"I believe so and I hope that everyone else believes that at the footy club as well," he said.

"I feel like I'm always pretty optimistic. Obviously, this year didn't go to plan but sitting here right now, I think our good enough is good enough to match it with anyone.

"I'm confident that a full pre-season into everyone, we can get back to playing our best footy more often."