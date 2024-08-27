A gun defender and star midfielder are set to land their first All-Australian blazers, according to our reporters

Luke Ryan, Patrick Cripps and Adam Treloar. Pictures: AFL Photos

JACOB Weitering and Adam Treloar could be set to end their long waits for a coveted All-Australian blazer, with the pair picked in AFL.com.au's team of the year for 2024.

Nine AFL.com.au reporters voted for their All-Australian teams this week, with Weitering and Treloar both named, while Max Gawn has edged out Tristan Xerri for the No.1 ruck spot in our composite team.

Dylan Moore looks set to complete a fairytale career revival, with the Hawthorn forward one of just six players picked in all nine teams along with Nick Daicos, Marcus Bontempelli, Patrick Cripps, Isaac Heeney and Jesse Hogan.

Cripps, the inspirational Blues skipper, has been named captain of our combined side.

Gawn has been backed to pick up a record seventh AA blazer, named the starting ruck in five of our nine teams. Xerri, who has enjoyed a career-best year for North Melbourne, was the starting ruck in the other four teams and has earned a spot on the bench in the combined side.

Weitering was this week named in the extended squad for the fifth consecutive year, but he has never been picked in the final 22. But he gets a spot in defence here, as does fellow first-timer Treloar, who this week was picked in the squad for the fourth time in his career.

Six others in the AFL.com.au team have never been All-Australian before; Moore, Hogan, Xerri, Sydney pair Nick Blakey and Chad Warner and Gold Coast defender Sam Collins.

Blakey has been named on the bench having been edged out of a starting spot by Fremantle's Luke Ryan.

He is one of four Swans in the 22, the most of any club, while Brisbane has three – Lachie Neale, Harris Andrews and Dayne Zorko.

Despite finishing second on the ladder, Port Adelaide does not have a representative in our combined side, although Zak Butters, Jason Horne-Francis and Dan Houston each picked up a handful of votes.

A total of 37 players from the extended 44-player squad earned at least one selection from our nine reporters.

Our collective team was not picked through a consensus, with our reporters instead submitting their 22s individually before the votes were tallied and a combined team assembled.

AFL.com.au 2024 All-Australian team

FB: Luke Ryan, Harris Andrews, Sam Collins

HB: Lachie Whitfield, Jacob Weitering, Dayne Zorko

C: Errol Gulden, Patrick Cripps (c), Marcus Bontempelli

HF: Isaac Heeney, Jesse Hogan, Chad Warner

FF: Dylan Moore, Charlie Curnow, Jeremy Cameron

Foll: Max Gawn, Nick Daicos, Caleb Serong

I/C: Lachie Neale, Adam Treloar, Nick Blakey, Tristan Xerri

