COLLINGWOOD'S John Noble has requested a trade to Gold Coast for family reasons.

Noble, who is originally from South Australia, informed the club on Tuesday that he wishes to move to Queensland to be closer to family.

A success story from the 2019 mid-season draft, Noble has played 112 AFL games for the Pies - including 20 this year - and is contracted until the end of 2026.

Despite his contract status, the Pies say they respect the 27-year-old's wishes to depart and will work towards striking a trade.

"John today informed us he would like to explore a trade ahead of next season to be closer to family," Pies list boss Justin Leppitsch said.

"Whilst John is contracted, we understand the importance of family and will take this into consideration as we work through the trade period."

Noble was one of the heartbreak stories of last year's Grand Final. He played all 23 home and away games but was left out for the finals campaign and missed out on a premiership medal.

Despite the emotion of missing the Grand Final win, he responded this year to play a further 20 games as a key part of the Pies' backline.

As it stands, Gold Coast holds picks 6, 13, 20, 26, 34, 46 and 70 in this year's draft, as well as its 2025 selections that could be offered up as part of a trade.

The Suns have also been linked with a move for Richmond star Daniel Rioli, who could reunite with his Tigers' premiership coach Damien Hardwick.

The trade period begins on October 7.