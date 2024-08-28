MELBOURNE premiership player Alex Neal-Bullen has officially nominated Adelaide as his preferred destination after putting in a trade request two weeks ago.
The 28-year-old, who played 176 games for the Demons over 10 seasons, is keen to return to South Australia for family reasons.
AFL.com.au's trade and draft expert Cal Twomey wrote on X that the Crows had long been been frontrunners for Neal-Bullen.
"Since day one, I've felt the love from the footy club, so to make the decision to head home is an incredibly hard one," Neal-Bullen said at the time of his trade request.
"It's something that I thought long and hard about, and had some really open and honest conversations with my wife, Georgie, about where our best future lies.
"The decision became clear that I need to put my family first, and move our family back to South Australia.
"For the club to allow me to do the best thing for my family, I can't thank them enough.
"They've embraced me as an individual, and they've allowed me to grow into the footballer, but also the now father, that I am.
"I'm forever grateful that I've been able to play for this great club and still have two more games that I want to pour everything into, to make sure we finish the year off really strongly."