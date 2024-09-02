The AFL has today launched the 2024 Toyota Finals Series at the MCG in Melbourne

L-R: Andrew Dillon, David Parkin, Josh Kennedy, Fred Wooller and Sean Hanley. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon unveiled the 2024 Premiership Cup, announced the Premiership Cup ambassador and confirmed the icons of our game who will present key medals on Toyota AFL Grand Final day.

As announced earlier today, the Captain of the Premiership winning team will receive the Ron Barassi Medal. On Toyota AFL Grand Final day the medal will be presented by 1963 Premiership winning Captain, Fred Wooller.

Wooller played 132 games for Geelong, kicking 225 goals and was the club's leading goal scorer in 1957, 1959 and 1960. He is the oldest-living premiership captain in VFL/AFL history and presented the 2007 Premiership Cup when the Cats broke their 44-year drought.

2018 West Coast Eagles Premiership player Josh Kennedy will be the 2024 Premiership Cup Ambassador and will deliver the Cup to the MCG on Toyota AFL Grand Final day.

Kennedy played 293 games for West Coast Eagles and Carlton, was West Coast's leading goal kicker on eight occasions and was All-Australian three times (2015, 2016, 2017). He also won the Coleman medal two times (2015, 2016) as the League's leading goal scorer.

Three-time Geelong Premiership winner (2007, 2009, 2011) Steve Johnson will present the Norm Smith Medal to the player judged best on field on Grand Final day.

Johnson, who won the Norm Smith in 2007 against Port Adelaide, played 293 games for Geelong and the GWS GIANTS and kicked 516 goals in his career.

Hall of Fame Member and four-time premiership coach – once with Hawthorn (1978) and three for Carlton (1981, 1982, 1995) – David Parkin will present the Jock McHale Medal to the Premiership winning coach.

Among his many, many honours in the game, Parkin is the Coach of the Carlton Team of the Century and, as the 1971 Hawthorn premiership captain, is one of the very few people in history to have both captained and then later coached the same club to a premiership.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon was thrilled to officially launch the 2024 Toyota AFL Finals Series and announce some of the icons of our game who will be involved in the on-field presentations.

"We are coming of a record-breaking season and one of the most hotly contested seasons ever where we saw the race for the top eight come down to the wire," said Mr Dillon.

"Our four Week One finals sold out in a matter of hours and we are set for an incredible 2024 Toyota AFL Finals Series ahead of what will be another huge Toyota Grand Final day.

"I am delighted that Josh, Steve, David and Fred will join us at the 'G – all of them have contributed incredible moments on Grand Final days gone by and we are thrilled they will be part of the post-match presentations to celebrate this year’s heroes who will mark their place in history."

The 2024 Toyota Finals Series kicks off with the return of Thursday night footy as Port Adelaide play host to the Geelong Cats.

We then move to the MCG for the Western Bulldogs to face off with Hawthorn on Friday night.

The minor Premiers the Sydney Swans will play their cross town rivals the GWS GIANTS at the SCG on Saturday afternoon before heading north to the Gabba where the Brisbane Lions will take on Carlton.

The 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup tour will begin tomorrow in Western Australia and will see the Cup visit four states and territories in the lead-up to the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final, travelling to a host of local communities and iconic destinations in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, Queensland, and New South Wales.

All matches in Week One of the Toyota AFL Finals Series will be broadcast live nationally on the Seven Network and Fox Footy and streamed live on Kayo.