Chris Fagan's message to the Lions has remained unchanged as they prepare for another finals campaign

Cal Ah Chee takes a mark during Brisbane's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE is about to walk the finals tightrope, but coach Chris Fagan has kept his message simple, says wingman Cal Ah Chee.

Just as he did when the Lions were languishing in 13th place at the mid-season bye, Fagan has reminded his team of the "great footy" it has played in 2024 ahead of hosting Carlton in an elimination final at the Gabba on Saturday.

Brisbane responded to the mid-season message by rattling off nine consecutive wins to roar back into premiership contention before late stumbles against Greater Western Sydney and Collingwood cost it a double chance in September.

It will now have to win four straight finals to claim an elusive premiership, but Ah Chee says the Lions remain confident.

"If you look at this year and the way it's gone, I feel like anyone can win it to be honest. The belief is huge with us," he said.

"We're in a really good position and playing some great footy, that's been Fages' message all year.

"We've lost some close games and at times we've probably missed our chances, which has hurt us, but we've played some good footy and Fages' message has been positive.

"We feel like our best football can beat any team in the comp."

While the Blues prepare to bring back as many as eight players for the cut-throat final, the Lions will also welcome defender Brandon Starcevich (hamstring) back into the fold, while Jack Payne (foot) and Bruce Reville (hamstring) also got through VFL returns at the weekend.

Brandon Starcevich kicks the ball during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Lions are about to enter their sixth consecutive finals campaign – a feat no other club has achieved during the same period – and Ah Chee says that experience should hold them in good stead.

"We played in the biggest game last year. We've learned a lot," he said.

"We've been there before, and we want to get there again and that starts this week."