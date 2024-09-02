Jake Kelly during Essendon's match against Gold Coast in R22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON utility Jake Kelly has retired at the age of 29 after 168 games at two clubs.

Originally a rookie draft selection at Adelaide, Kelly played 110 games for the Crows including the club's Grand Final loss to Richmond in 2017.

He moved to the Bombers at the end of the 2021 season and played a further 58 senior games, including 20 this year.

"It's a courageous decision for Jake to decide to step away from football at his age to focus on the next stage of his life away from the game," Bombers footy boss Daniel McPherson said.

"To play 168 games at AFL level, including a Grand Final, is a terrific achievement, and Jake should be extremely proud of the contributions he made to both the Essendon and Adelaide football clubs.

"We thank him for everything he gave to the club over his three seasons in the red and black and wish him all the best for the next chapter of his life."

Kelly said he is looking forward to what his life holds after football.

"It's the right time for me to move on and into the next phase of my life, which I'm extremely excited about,” Kelly said.

"Firstly I'm incredibly indebted to the Adelaide Football Club for giving me the opportunity to be on an AFL list. They believed in me before I believed in myself and I'll always be thankful for that as well as to the coaches, players and staff involved with the Adelaide Football Club.

"It's been a privilege to have played for the Essendon Football Club. I leave knowing that the quality of people within it are the right ones to lead it back to being a dominant club within the AFL. I can't thank the players, coaches and staff enough, they are truly great people and it’s been a pleasure to work with them all."

The departure of Kelly from the Bombers follows the retirement of Dyson Heppell and delistings of Jaiden Hunter, Nick Hind, Kaine Baldwin and Tex Wanganeen.