Jake Stringer celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against West Coast in round 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON champion Matthew Lloyd says it "wouldn't be the worst thing" if the Bombers let Jake Stringer move to a rival club as Sydney emerged as a possible landing spot for the enigmatic forward.

As reported by AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey last week, Stringer hit a trigger for a new one-year deal at the Bombers for 2025 by playing 36+ games across the past two seasons.

The 30-year-old is keen on the security of a longer deal and AFL.com.au's chief football correspondent, Damian Barrett, revealed on Monday that Sydney has emerged as a club of interest.

"The Bombers themselves have made a bold call of sorts already by telling (Stringer) to go and explore the market because they're only going to offer him one year," Barrett said on AFL.com.au's Access All Areas on Monday.

"And I agree with that, by the way. I think he let them down late in the season with inaccuracy and weight issues that were not acceptable to the club. So it's line-ball as to whether he goes back to the Bombers.

"I can tell you a club of interest for his services is the Sydney Swans, who are about to embark on a finals series where they start in pole position.

Learn More 20:26

"Their forward line is a concern and there's a conversation to be had once this season is complete about whether he does fit that mix."

The Swans have not had a player kick more than 40 goals this season, but have seven players to kick 25 goals or more; Joel Amartey, Will Hayward, Logan McDonald, Chad Warner, Tom Papley, Isaac Heeney and Hayden McLean.

Stringer kicked 42 goals this season and played every home-and-away game for the first time in his career. But his form tailed off late in the year as the Bombers crashed out of the race for finals.

Jake Stringer in action during Essendon's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Lloyd says the Bombers would be fine if Stringer decided to depart, but added the 2016 premiership player could have a major impact at the Swans.

"He kicked 40-odd goals and you just can't find those players too often," Lloyd said.

"It wouldn't be the worst thing if he goes and I'm sure they'll be fine without him.

"But for a side like the Swans, it could be the difference again next year. He could kick 50 goals up there at the SCG."