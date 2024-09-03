Check out the injury updates from the eight finalists.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Gardiner
|Knee
|Season
|Kalin Lane
|Knee
|Season
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|Season
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|Season
|Updated: September 3, 2024
Early prognosis
Jack Payne (foot) and Bruce Reville (leg) got through their first games back from injury in the VFL at the weekend. Both trained lightly on Tuesday, but barring any last-minute mishaps, will be available for selection this weekend. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Boyd
|Adductor
|TBC
|Matt Carroll
|Groin
|Season
|Adam Cerra
|Hamstring
|Test
|Matt Cottrell
|Shoulder
|Season
|David Cuningham
|Shoulder
|Season
|Charlie Curnow
|Ankle
|Test
|Tom De Koning
|Foot
|Test
|Sam Durdin
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Lachie Fogarty
|Collarbone
|Season
|Caleb Marchbank
|Concussion
|TBC
|Jack Martin
|Hamstring
|Test
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|Test
|Harry McKay
|Quad
|Test
|Hudson O'Keeffe
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Matt Owies
|Suspension
|1 week
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Season
|Zac Williams
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: September 3, 2024
Early prognosis
The Blues are hopeful of getting as many as eight players back for Saturday night's elimination final against the Lions. Sam Docherty (knee) is certain to make a remarkable return, while Cerra, Curnow, De Koning, Martin, McGovern, McKay and Williams will face fitness tests later this week. Boyd is back running, but won't play, while Marchbank remains out as he deals with concussion symptoms. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|Season
|Mitch Edwards
|Back
|Season
|Cam Guthrie
|Achilles
|Test
|Tom Hawkins
|Foot
|Test
|Updated: September 3, 2024
Early prognosis
Sam De Koning and Mark O'Connor both returned from injury in the Cats' VFL qualifying final loss to Werribee on Saturday, while Tom Stewart and Lawson Humphries have both been declared fit to face the Power after sitting out the second half of the win over West Coast in round 24 as a precaution. In more good news, Guthrie and Hawkins are expected to play in the Cats' VFL semi-final against Southport on Saturday morning, but coach Chris Scott is pragmatic about their chances of making an impact in September. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Toby Bedford
|Calf
|Test
|Josh Fahey
|Foot
|3 weeks
|Phoenix Gothard
|Calf
|TBC
|Cooper Hamilton
|Ankle
|Season
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|Season
|Harry Rowston
|Back
|Season
|Updated: September 3, 2024
Early prognosis
The Giants will put Bedford through a fitness test on Thursday, though he remains in significant doubt for Saturday's qualifying final against the Swans. However, in better news, Isaac Cumming (hamstring) and Jake Riccardi (finger) are both fit and available for selection. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Bennetts
|Shoulder
|Season
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Butler
|Leg
|Season
|Will Day
|Collarbone
|TBC
|Mitch Lewis
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: September 3, 2024
Early prognosis
Day has been ruled out of this Friday night's elimination final due to the shoulder injury he suffered in round 23. The door is ajar for him to play next week if the Hawks progress. Changkuoth Jiath returned in the VFL on Saturday and will come under senior consideration at selection. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kane Farrell
|Hamstring
|Season
|Jeremy Finlayson
|Spleen
|Season
|Dan Houston
|Suspension
|Season
|Hugh Jackson
|Knee
|Season
|Kyle Marshall
|Shoulder
|Season
|Trent McKenzie
|Quad
|Season
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: September 3, 2024
Early prognosis
Farrell has started his recovery from a season-ending hamstring strain and is expected to resume running in the coming days. The club also says Finlayson is continuing to heal and will begin to run again "within the next month". – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Buller
|Back
|Season
|Will Edwards
|Leg
|Season
|Jacob Konstanty
|Foot
|TBC
|Justin McInerney
|Knee
|Test
|Tom Papley
|Ankle
|Test
|Sam Wicks
|Suspension
|Finals Week 3
|Updated: September 3, 2024
Early prognosis
There's plenty of good news on the injury front for the Swans, with McInerney set to return for his first game in seven weeks and Papley ready to play after a six-week absence. The only other senior player who remains unavailable is Wicks due to suspension. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Croft
|Thigh
|2-3 weeks
|Kelsey Rypstra
|Hamstring
|Season
|Bailey Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Treloar
|Calf
|Test
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: September 3, 2024
Early prognosis
Treloar is expected to be available but will need to prove his fitness at Wednesday's main training after dealing with calf tightness. Vandermeer will also undergo a test but trained on the weekend and is set to be available. Rhylee West and Jason Johannisen both returned in the VFL on Saturday. – Josh Gabelich