Charlie Curnow adjusts a brace on his left ankle during a Carlton training session on August 31, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the injury updates from the eight finalists.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Keidean Coleman Knee Season Tom Doedee Knee Season Darcy Gardiner Knee Season Kalin Lane Knee Season Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Carter Michael Quad Season Updated: September 3, 2024

Early prognosis

Jack Payne (foot) and Bruce Reville (leg) got through their first games back from injury in the VFL at the weekend. Both trained lightly on Tuesday, but barring any last-minute mishaps, will be available for selection this weekend. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Boyd Adductor TBC Matt Carroll Groin Season Adam Cerra Hamstring Test Matt Cottrell Shoulder Season David Cuningham Shoulder Season Charlie Curnow Ankle Test Tom De Koning Foot Test Sam Durdin Calf 2-3 weeks Lachie Fogarty Collarbone Season Caleb Marchbank Concussion TBC Jack Martin Hamstring Test Mitch McGovern Hamstring Test Harry McKay Quad Test Hudson O'Keeffe Hamstring 1-2 weeks Matt Owies Suspension 1 week Jack Silvagni Knee Season Zac Williams Hamstring Test Updated: September 3, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues are hopeful of getting as many as eight players back for Saturday night's elimination final against the Lions. Sam Docherty (knee) is certain to make a remarkable return, while Cerra, Curnow, De Koning, Martin, McGovern, McKay and Williams will face fitness tests later this week. Boyd is back running, but won't play, while Marchbank remains out as he deals with concussion symptoms. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Toby Conway Foot Season Mitch Edwards Back Season Cam Guthrie Achilles Test Tom Hawkins Foot Test Updated: September 3, 2024

Early prognosis

Sam De Koning and Mark O'Connor both returned from injury in the Cats' VFL qualifying final loss to Werribee on Saturday, while Tom Stewart and Lawson Humphries have both been declared fit to face the Power after sitting out the second half of the win over West Coast in round 24 as a precaution. In more good news, Guthrie and Hawkins are expected to play in the Cats' VFL semi-final against Southport on Saturday morning, but coach Chris Scott is pragmatic about their chances of making an impact in September. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Toby Bedford Calf Test Josh Fahey Foot 3 weeks Phoenix Gothard Calf TBC Cooper Hamilton Ankle Season Braydon Preuss Back Season Harry Rowston Back Season Updated: September 3, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants will put Bedford through a fitness test on Thursday, though he remains in significant doubt for Saturday's qualifying final against the Swans. However, in better news, Isaac Cumming (hamstring) and Jake Riccardi (finger) are both fit and available for selection. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Bennetts Shoulder Season James Blanck Knee Season Sam Butler Leg Season Will Day Collarbone TBC Mitch Lewis Knee Season Updated: September 3, 2024

Early prognosis

Day has been ruled out of this Friday night's elimination final due to the shoulder injury he suffered in round 23. The door is ajar for him to play next week if the Hawks progress. Changkuoth Jiath returned in the VFL on Saturday and will come under senior consideration at selection. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kane Farrell Hamstring Season Jeremy Finlayson Spleen Season Dan Houston Suspension Season Hugh Jackson Knee Season Kyle Marshall Shoulder Season Trent McKenzie Quad Season Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Updated: September 3, 2024

Early prognosis

Farrell has started his recovery from a season-ending hamstring strain and is expected to resume running in the coming days. The club also says Finlayson is continuing to heal and will begin to run again "within the next month". – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buller Back Season Will Edwards Leg Season Jacob Konstanty Foot TBC Justin McInerney Knee Test Tom Papley Ankle Test Sam Wicks Suspension Finals Week 3 Updated: September 3, 2024

Early prognosis

There's plenty of good news on the injury front for the Swans, with McInerney set to return for his first game in seven weeks and Papley ready to play after a six-week absence. The only other senior player who remains unavailable is Wicks due to suspension. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Croft Thigh 2-3 weeks Kelsey Rypstra Hamstring Season Bailey Smith Knee Season Adam Treloar Calf Test Laitham Vandermeer Hamstring Test Updated: September 3, 2024

Early prognosis

Treloar is expected to be available but will need to prove his fitness at Wednesday's main training after dealing with calf tightness. Vandermeer will also undergo a test but trained on the weekend and is set to be available. Rhylee West and Jason Johannisen both returned in the VFL on Saturday. – Josh Gabelich