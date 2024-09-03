Charlie Curnow adjusts a brace on his left ankle during a Carlton training session on August 31, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the injury updates from the eight finalists.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Keidean Coleman Knee Season
Tom Doedee Knee Season
Darcy Gardiner Knee Season
Kalin Lane Knee Season
Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season
Carter Michael Quad Season
Updated: September 3, 2024

Early prognosis

Jack Payne (foot) and Bruce Reville (leg) got through their first games back from injury in the VFL at the weekend. Both trained lightly on Tuesday, but barring any last-minute mishaps, will be available for selection this weekend. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordan Boyd Adductor TBC
Matt Carroll Groin Season
Adam Cerra Hamstring Test
Matt Cottrell Shoulder Season
David Cuningham Shoulder Season
Charlie Curnow Ankle Test
Tom De Koning Foot Test
Sam Durdin Calf 2-3 weeks
Lachie Fogarty Collarbone Season
Caleb Marchbank Concussion TBC
Jack Martin Hamstring Test
Mitch McGovern Hamstring Test
Harry McKay Quad Test
Hudson O'Keeffe Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Matt Owies Suspension 1 week
Jack Silvagni Knee Season
Zac Williams Hamstring Test
Updated: September 3, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues are hopeful of getting as many as eight players back for Saturday night's elimination final against the Lions. Sam Docherty (knee) is certain to make a remarkable return, while Cerra, Curnow, De Koning, Martin, McGovern, McKay and Williams will face fitness tests later this week. Boyd is back running, but won't play, while Marchbank remains out as he deals with concussion symptoms. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Toby Conway Foot Season
Mitch Edwards Back Season
Cam Guthrie Achilles Test
Tom Hawkins Foot Test
Updated: September 3, 2024

Early prognosis

Sam De Koning and Mark O'Connor both returned from injury in the Cats' VFL qualifying final loss to Werribee on Saturday, while Tom Stewart and Lawson Humphries have both been declared fit to face the Power after sitting out the second half of the win over West Coast in round 24 as a precaution. In more good news, Guthrie and Hawkins are expected to play in the Cats' VFL semi-final against Southport on Saturday morning, but coach Chris Scott is pragmatic about their chances of making an impact in September. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Toby Bedford Calf Test
Josh Fahey Foot 3 weeks
Phoenix Gothard Calf TBC
Cooper Hamilton Ankle Season
Braydon Preuss  Back Season
Harry Rowston Back Season
Updated: September 3, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants will put Bedford through a fitness test on Thursday, though he remains in significant doubt for Saturday's qualifying final against the Swans. However, in better news, Isaac Cumming (hamstring) and Jake Riccardi (finger) are both fit and available for selection. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Bennetts Shoulder Season
James Blanck Knee Season
Sam Butler Leg Season
Will Day Collarbone TBC
Mitch Lewis Knee Season
Updated: September 3, 2024

Early prognosis

Day has been ruled out of this Friday night's elimination final due to the shoulder injury he suffered in round 23. The door is ajar for him to play next week if the Hawks progress. Changkuoth Jiath returned in the VFL on Saturday and will come under senior consideration at selection. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kane Farrell Hamstring Season
Jeremy Finlayson Spleen Season
Dan Houston Suspension Season
Hugh Jackson Knee Season
Kyle Marshall Shoulder Season
Trent McKenzie Quad Season
Sam Powell-Pepper  Knee Season
Updated: September 3, 2024

Early prognosis

Farrell has started his recovery from a season-ending hamstring strain and is expected to resume running in the coming days. The club also says Finlayson is continuing to heal and will begin to run again "within the next month". – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jack Buller Back Season
Will Edwards Leg Season
Jacob Konstanty Foot TBC
Justin McInerney Knee Test
Tom Papley Ankle Test
Sam Wicks Suspension Finals Week 3
Updated: September 3, 2024

Early prognosis

There's plenty of good news on the injury front for the Swans, with McInerney set to return for his first game in seven weeks and Papley ready to play after a six-week absence. The only other senior player who remains unavailable is Wicks due to suspension. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordan Croft Thigh 2-3 weeks
Kelsey Rypstra Hamstring Season
Bailey Smith Knee Season
Adam Treloar Calf Test
Laitham Vandermeer Hamstring Test
Updated: September 3, 2024

Early prognosis

Treloar is expected to be available but will need to prove his fitness at Wednesday's main training after dealing with calf tightness. Vandermeer will also undergo a test but trained on the weekend and is set to be available. Rhylee West and Jason Johannisen both returned in the VFL on Saturday.  Josh Gabelich