L-R: Tom Hawkins, Deven Robertson, Cam Guthrie. Pictures: AFL Photos

FINALS are underway in state Leagues around the country, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, SANFL and WAFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for SANFL finals

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Williamstown at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday September 7, 12.45pm AEST

With only three senior games this season, most recently in round six, Jarryd Lyons is still keeping himself in the picture for a recall if needed during the finals.

The 32-year-old racked up 38 disposals and 10 clearances in Brisbane's 17-point win over Williamstown on Saturday, only letting himself down a little on the scorecard with 0.3.

Deven Robertson's year has also been short on AFL representation with his last appearance in round three, but he impressed with 34 touches and 11 clearances.

Brandon Ryan (14 disposals) kicked four goals, Harry Sharp (19) kicked three, and mid-season recruit Will McLachlan (16, nine marks) also slotted three.

Harry Sharp is on FIRE this quarter!



Dropped defender Darragh Joyce took 11 marks to go with 20 possessions, Jaxon Prior also taking 11 grabs in his 29 disposals.

Cult figure Bruce Reville kicked a goal among 23 touches and six clearances, while Luke Lloyd (22 disposals), Henry Smith (13), and mid-year pick ups Darcy Craven (16) and Luke Beecken (13) also finished with one goal apiece.

LUKE BEECKEN UNREAL!!



Darcy Fort did the bulk of the ruck work with 33 hitouts, 16 possessions and seven clearances.

Reece Torrent was busy with 23 touches, while James Madden and Shadeau Brain finished with 10 disposals each.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v Claremont at Lane Group Stadium, Sunday September 8, 2.10pm AWST

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Southport at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday September 7, 11.35am AEST

Gary Rohan suffered a concussion in the Cats' VFL semi-final loss to Southport as fellow premiership teammates Tom Hawkins, Cam Guthrie and Sam De Koning pressed their case for senior recalls.

Rohan failed a head injury assessment after copping a knock during the first quarter of Saturday's 29-point defeat at GMHBA Stadium.

But the 33-year-old could realistically still return for Geelong's AFL preliminary final as he will be out of the 12-day concussion protocols by then.

Hawkins, who will retire when Geelong's season ends, was inaccurate with 1.3 in his first VFL appearance since 2011.

It was the 36-year-old great's first match at any level since he hurt his foot in Geelong's round 15 loss against Carlton.

TOM HAWKINS!! It just had to be didn't it??!



Experienced midfielder Guthrie worked his way into the contest to finish with 19 possessions, four clearances and a goal.

Guthrie has endured a frustrating run with injury since being a key member of Geelong's 2022 premiership team. The 32-year-old has been restricted to just four AFL games this season - the most recent in round 10 - after playing just six last year.

Cameron Guthrie celebrates a goal with teammates during the 2024 VFL semi-final between Geelong and Southport at GMHBA Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Versatile tall Sam De Koning, who starred in 2022 as a key defender, has been overlooked for a senior recall and was soundly beaten in the ruck by Southport big man Brayden Crossley finishing with 17 disposals, six marks and 15 hitouts.

Sam De Koning in action during the 2024 VFL semi-final between Geelong and Southport at GMHBA Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Mitch Knevitt, who has played 14 games across three seasons at Geelong, couldn't have done any more to be considered for a surprise recall after starring with 39 possessions and 13 clearances.

Midfielder Mitch Hardie (20 disposals, five marks) and young forward Phoenix Foster (nine) each kicked two goals, while Ted Clohesy (24 disposals, eight clearances) kicked one.

Other AFL-listed Cats in action included midfielder Brandan Parfitt (18 disposals, eight tackles), Oliver Wiltshire (18, five tackles, five marks), Connor O'Sullivan (17, five marks), George Stevens (17) and Emerson Jeka (10, six marks).

Jhye Clark (12), Oscar Murdoch (nine), Joe Furphy (13 hitouts) and James Willis (five) were relatively quiet for the Cats.

The premiership Cats will have to bide their time before the AFL preliminary final with the defeat to the Sharks ending their VFL season.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Eliminated in Wildcard Round

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Lost to Williamstown in an elimination final

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for SANFL finals

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Eliminated in Wildcard Round

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for WAFL finals

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Will play the winner of Geelong v Southport in a preliminary final