Tom Hawkins celebrates a goal during the R13 clash between Geelong and Sydney at the SCG on June 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

It's a huge Saturday of semi-final action in the VFL, kicking off with Geelong up against Southport from 11.35am AEST, followed by the battle between Brisbane and Williamstown at Brighton Homes Arena from 12.45pm AEST. Retiring Cats veteran Tom Hawkins and star midfielder Cam Guthrie will take the field in a bid to play in the AFL finals. The winner of the Cats v Sharks match will take on Footscray in a preliminary final next weekend, while the winner of the Lions v Seagulls clash will meet Werribee.

The SANFL finals action begins on Sunday with a big double-header at Adelaide Oval as Sturt take on Glenelg from 12.15pm ACST, followed by Norwood and Central District from 3.15pm ACST.

In the WAFL on Saturday, we see top side East Perth face Swan Districts in a bumper match-up at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, while the following day it's Peel Thunder up against Claremont at Lane Group Stadium.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, Semi-Finals

Saturday, September 7

Geelong v Southport, GMHBA Stadium, 11.35am AEST

Brisbane v Williamstown, Brighton Homes Arena, 12.45pm AEST

SANFL fixture, Semi-Finals

Sunday, September 8

Sturt v Glenelg, Adelaide Oval, 12.15pm ACST

Norwood v Central District, Adelaide Oval, 3.15pm ACST

WAFL fixture, Semi-Finals

Saturday, September 7

East Perth v Swan Districts, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 2.30pm AWST

Sunday, September 8

Peel Thunder v Claremont, Lane Group Stadium, 2.10pm AWST