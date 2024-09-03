Join Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich, Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett for AFL Round Table ahead of the first week of finals

Sam Mitchell during a Hawthorn training session at Waverley Park, August 14, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

AFL DAILY Round Table returns for another week and no one's holding back.

Join Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich, Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett as they dissect footy's biggest questions heading into finals.

AFL Daily Round Table is an in-depth podcast offering, dissecting the week that was and looking ahead to the upcoming round.

Check back on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App every Tuesday to accompany the regular Daily drops every morning.

This week's Round Table topics include:

- Who will benefit most from the pre-finals bye?

- North Melbourne made a huge statement in Week 1 of the AFLW season

- An in-depth preview of the four men's finals this weekend

- Danger is primed, Jezza is in form so Damo is backing the Cats

- Hawthorn's 'really smart call' about Will Day

- Damo says Carlton should roll the dice on all of their injured players

- Off-season holiday destinations for the 10 teams that missed finals

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.