The Giants could be without a crucial weapon for their qualifying final against the Swans

Isaac Heeney and Chad Warner celebrate a goal during Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

TOBY Bedford is in some doubt for Greater Western Sydney's qualifying final against Sydney, which could be good news for Swans dynamo, Chad Warner.

Bedford missed the Giants' round 24 loss to the Western Bulldogs due to a calf issue and while he's trained fully this week, he's yet to be declared a certain starter for Saturday afternoon's clash at the SCG.

Having made his name as a forward, Bedford has been reinvented as a tagger this season, starting with a superb lockdown role on Port Adelaide star Zak Butters in round 14.

The former Demon then put the clamps on Warner the following week in the Swans' comfortable win at Engie Stadium, restricting the star midfielder to just nine disposals in the first half.

Warner had more of the ball after the main break as the Giants chased the game and finished with 20 touches and two goals in the Swans' 27-point win.

Essendon great Matthew Lloyd says with Isaac Heeney holding a physical edge over Bedford and Errol Gulden a running machine on the wing, Warner would be Bedford's most likely target again, should he be cleared to play.

"You talk about Toby Bedford and who does he go to, I think it's Chad Warner," Lloyd told AFL.com.au's Access All Areas on Monday morning.

"Heeney is the kind of player who doesn't suit Bedford because of his size and power.

"But I think Warner is a similar shape. He's not a big man so I think that's where the match-up should go for Bedford."

GWS holds a 3-0 record against Sydney in finals, but the Swans have won five of their past six derbies in the home and away season.