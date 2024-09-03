Sydney is set to welcome back four key players for its qualifying final against GWS

Tom Papley at Sydney training on September 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY coach John Longmire has all but confirmed key duo Tom Papley and Justin McInerney will make their long-awaited returns from injury for Saturday's qualifying final derby against Greater Western Sydney.

Their comebacks will apply a selection squeeze at the Swans, with recruit Taylor Adams now in danger of being dropped for the blockbuster clash with the Giants, 12 months after missing out on Collingwood's Grand Final win.

McInerney has missed six games with a knee injury and Papley five due to an ankle problem, but the Swans had long earmarked the first week of finals as the return date for the important pair.

Barring a late training mishap, that looks to have come to fruition in what is a major boost for the Swans.

Papley's brilliance as an attacking half game-breaker is well known, but McInerney was also in the midst of a career best season prior to his injury having developed into a key player who can play a variety of roles.

"They trained today and got through well, so hopefully they do the same on Thursday," Longmire said.

"They've been training over many weeks now, the last week they were able to ramp it right up, knowing we weren't playing on the weekend.

"In Juzzy's (McInerney) case, he's got great fitness, he's an elite runner. So it's just about he feels around the ball and in the contest and he's been doing all he can in that space.

"And 'Paps' (Papley) is an A-grade quality player and he was able to ramp it up significantly today, which is a good sign."

McInerney and Papley will be half of a star-studded quartet of inclusions for the Swans along with Isaac Heeney and Tom McCartin, who were rested from the round 24 side that beat Adelaide at the SCG.

The likes of Aaron Francis, Caiden Cleary and Robbie Fox – who was the sub against the Crows - are in danger of being omitted.

Adams fits in that category as well, although he could be an option to take the sub vest during finals, with Longmire keen to point out the importance of a squad mentality when asked about the 30-year old's spot.

Taylor Adams at Sydney training on September 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Anyone who has had experience in finals games is important. We always talk about a whole squad of players that you need at this time of year," he said.

"We've had to get through the season with a whole squad of players. Taylor in particular has played a lot of footy for us this year and we'll need that over the coming weeks."

The Giants are set to bring back a couple of big names as well, with Lachie Ash to return from suspension and Brent Daniels, Jake Riccardi and Isaac Cumming set to be fully fit and available for selection.

Toby Bedford, however, is in some doubt due to calf soreness, with a call on his availability to be made later in the week.

Toby Bedford in action at GWS training on September 3, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The Swans have won the past three derbies against GWS, with Errol Gulden claiming the Brett Kirk Medal in all of those encounters. However, the Giants have won all three finals duels in 2016, 2018 and 2021.

"It's great to have two teams playing in finals is superb for the code. The interest that it generates up here, a big sell-out final this week is great," Longmire said.

"We're excited by that, we understand the responsibility we have to the code here. That's part of it, but it's just good to play a terrific team.

"We know that they'll be virtually at full strength, they're a form team of the competition so we need to be at our best.

"Hopefully there's plenty of red and white and they're at full voice. To run out on the SCG and be able to do that is a real privilege for our footy club and we have to make the most of it."