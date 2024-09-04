Riley Beveridge with GWS recruiting boss Adrian Caruso.

GREATER Western Sydney recruiting boss Adrian Caruso is on Gettable this week.

Caruso chats through how the club is viewing a strong and deep draft group, gives us an update on free agency talks for Harry Perryman and Isaac Cumming, and delves into discussions around an extension for Finn Callaghan.

Gettable host Riley Beveridge also runs through the contenders for pick No.1 in this year's draft crop, looks at the key to West Coast's list management calls, and gives an insight into Collingwood's off-season plans.

There are also big updates on Jack Lukosius and a potential move to South Australia, Kysaiah Pickett's future at Melbourne, and a surprise new player in the chase for Malcolm Rosas jnr.

