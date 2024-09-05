Port Adelaide will hope to have midfielder Zak Butters and bounce back into form for do-or-die semi-final

Zak Butters looks on from the bench after being subbed during the qualifying final between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval on September 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley is hopeful Zak Butters will be right to play next week after the star midfielder suffered a rib injury in Thursday night's horror loss to Geelong.

Following a quiet first half, Butters failed to return to the field after the main break and was subbed out by Quinton Narkle.

POWER v CATS Full match coverage and stats

Hinkley said the 23-year-old got a "whack to the rib" and could not go on.

"It's a pretty clear indication he's pretty sore at the moment, but we'll wait and see what happens with scans tomorrow and hope that he's OK," Hinkley said.

Learn More 07:14

"He was voted the toughest player in the AFL by his peers, and he couldn't go out there and play again … it must be reasonably sore for Zak to be like that."

The injury was part of a sour night for the home team, as they watched a 20-point half-time deficit balloon to 84 points by the final siren as Geelong ran in waves and found holes aplenty inside its forward 50.

After being bundled out in consecutive finals last year, Hinkley is again sure to feel the heat ahead of next week's semi-final against the winner of Friday night's contest between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn.

Learn More 10:36

Hinkley said he would remain positive about his team's chances to turn things around, conceding they didn't handle Geelong's heat as well as they needed to.

"It's about our coaching group and it's about our playing group and our footy club. I know, and I get it, that it falls back to the head coach … this is all of us doing this, this is all of us trying to achieve something together," Hinkley said.

"It's not one individual but there's a figurehead, and I sit in that spot.

Jason Horne-Francis and Jase Burgoyne after the Second Qualifying Final match between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval, September 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"The season suggests we've been better than that consistently. We have not turned up in a final and played the way we wanted to, that's fact."

Hinkley said Port Adelaide had no choice but to move on quickly ahead of another match at Adelaide Oval.

They generated 53 inside 50s to Geelong's 57, but from midway through the second quarter, the match was never close as the Cats again proved too clean and too precise in September.

Hinkley backed his decision to select Charlie Dixon over Todd Marshall – who has barely played in the past eight weeks – and said it would be unlikely they would make many changes next week.

"We've got to go back to what we think is more like us," he said.

"Our last five or six weeks, we haven't been like that.

"The group's been pretty consistent with what they've been able to do and I'm going to trust they can be as consistent again, as soon as next week.

"I try to look at things in a positive way as best as I can.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 15:10 Full post-match, Qualifying Final: Cats Watch Geelong’s press conference after the Qualifying Final match against Port Adelaide

10:36 Full post-match, Qualifying Final: Power Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after the Qualifying Final match against Geelong

01:22 Stengle’s sizzling four sparks goals galore Tyson Stengle plays a key hand in Geelong’s rout with four eye-catching majors

07:14 Highlights: Port Adelaide v Geelong The Power and Cats clash in the second qualifying final

00:46 Cameron cooks up two more as prelim awaits Jeremy Cameron adds more polish to his outstanding evening as the Cats book their spot in the preliminary final

00:38 Jase wins the chase as Power finally craft another Port Adelaide breaks its deadlock in the final term as Jase Burgoyne flashes through right in front of goal

00:46 Double Mannagh magic as Cats continue to run wild Shaun Mannagh piles on more pain for the Power with a pair of sizzling goals in the third term

00:42 Miers inspires before cheeky Jezza lights it up again Gryan Miers squeezes home a ripper before Jeremy Cameron conjures more magic to rile up the crowd

00:30 Rising Star living up to name with smooth speccy Ollie Dempsey marks his recent accolade with a quality high-flying grab in the second term

00:47 ‘Born in June, born for September’: JHF arrives Jason Horne-Francis keeps his poise and nails a delightful dribbler to ignite the home crowd

00:42 Jezza’s jaw-dropping boundary goal stuns Adelaide Oval Jeremy Cameron conjures an absolutely ridiculous major from the tightest of angles to shock the Power early

"Glass half full, every experience you get you have to learn from and you have to deal with.

"We've had another experience we certainly don't like, and we want to be better than that, but our next chance is our chance to show we're trying to get better again.

"I'm going to back them in and say I think they'll deliver a much better result than that the next opportunity they get to play.

"They've been able to do that for a good period of time, bar, as you're going to ask me, in finals."