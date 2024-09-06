The teams are in for Sunday's games in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW season

Jenna Bruton, Stella Reid, Jess Waterhouse. Pictures: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne will welcome back Jenna Bruton for the key midfielder's first game since rupturing her Achilles in the 2023 Grand Final.

Richmond's Sarah Hosking has now fully recovered from off-season hamstring surgery, while Adelaide spearhead Caitlin Gould will play after missing round one with a quad issue.

The forward will be joined by Hannah Munyard (hip), while Jess Waterhouse has been dropped.

Opponent Fremantle is unchanged, with Sarah Verrier named an emergency after recovering from a tibia issue.

The Roos have made one other change aside from Bruton, with Lucy Burke finally set to play her first game for the club after a full season as an emergency, covering for the injured Erika O'Shea (leg).

Richmond coach Ryan Ferguson has reacted swiftly after the side's disappointing round one loss to West Coast, dropping Jemima Woods, Stella Reid, Courtney Jones and Molly Eastman.

Debutants Isabel Bacon and Mackenzie Ford have come into the team, alongside Sarah Hosking (hamstring) and Tessa Lavey, who missed all of last year with a toe issue.

Sydney had already confirmed a debut for draftee defender Lara Hausegger, with Julie O'Sullivan picked after recovering from concussion.

St Kilda veteran Nat Exon (thumb) will play her first game for the season, replacing Hannah Stuart.

Carlton recruit Tarni Brown has recovered from a calf complaint to play her first game for the Blues, joining inclusion Marianna Anthony, with tall defensive duo Maddie Hendrie (illness) and Ciara Fitzgerald (omitted) to miss.

Tarni Brown poses during Carlton's official team photo day at Ikon Park on August 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite Gold Coast's heavy loss to St Kilda last week, Cameron Joyce has opted to roll with the same 21.

Rachel Kearns has recovered from her in-game chest injury which required a trip to hospital, with Brooke Plummer replacing Georgie Rankin as the only Geelong change.

Sunday, September 8

Richmond v Greater Western Sydney at Swinburne Centre, 1.05pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: S.Hosking, I.Bacon, M.Ford, T.Lavey

Out: J.Woods (omitted), S.Reid (omitted), M.Eastman (omitted), C.Jones (omitted)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: Nil

Out: Nil



Gold Coast v Carlton at Great Barrier Reef Arena, 1.05pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: Nil

Out: Nil

CARLTON

In: M.Anthony, T.Brown

Out: M.Hendrie (illness), C.Fitzgerald (omitted)

North Melbourne v Geelong at Arden Street, 3.05pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Bruton, L.Burke

Out: A.O'Loughlin (suspension), E.O'Shea (leg)

GEELONG

In: B.Plummer

Out: G.Rankin (omitted)

St Kilda v Sydney at RSEA Park, 3.05pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: N.Exon

Out: H.Stuart (omitted)

SYDNEY

In: L.Hausseger (debut), J.O'Sullivan

Out: M.Collier (concussion), K.Hillier (omitted)

Fremantle v Adelaide at Fremantle Oval, 3.05pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

ADELAIDE

In: C.Gould, H.Munyard

Out: K.Mueller (omitted), J.Waterhouse (omitted)