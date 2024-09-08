Veteran forward Luke Breust is set to play his 300th game when the Hawks meet the Power

Luke Breust celebrates during the round 20 match between Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, July 28, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

REACHING 300 AFL games this season feels so much sweeter for Luke Breust than having to wait until next year.

By definition, it will only happen this week because Hawthorn is riding an outrageous wave of momentum into Friday night's semi-final against Port Adelaide.

Just as the Hawks rallied from a 0-5 start, the 33-year-old forward has overcome groin issues this year to become their specialist sub selection.

He and fellow veteran Jack Gunston signed one-year contract extensions last week, underlining their importance in the young Hawthorn side.

"If you had told me in round six or seven that I would play 300 this year, I probably would have laughed at you," Breust said after Hawthorn's light training run on Sunday.

"So to be playing in the second week (of the finals) is so special. Adelaide Oval has been nice to me as well, so it will be nice to get back over there."

Breust said this latest milestone had crept up on him, in contrast to feeling some anxiety ahead of his 250th because of arrangements for family and friends.

Known as 'Punky', he is a fan favourite and every time Breust kicks a goal, it is greeted with what can be mistaken for a "boo" as Hawks supporters call out his name.

Breust was recruited from New South Wales in the 2009 Rookie Draft and he was on a succession of one-year deals before making his senior debut in 2011.

He loves telling the story of his first pre-season AFL game, when Breust had no possessions.

"I remember sitting in the team meeting and 'Clarko' said 'Where are you, Punk? How did you go on the weekend?' I said 'I got donuts'," Breust said of coach Alastair Clarkson.

Luke Breust kicks a goal during Hawthorn's clash against Carlton in round 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"That feels like a long time ago."

The year after his AFL debut, Breust played in the first of four straight grand finals, for three premierships.

Friday night was Hawthorn's first finals win since the 2015 flag win.

"Success came pretty early for me, which was amazing, but then you have a few lean years," he said.

"So to now be back here ... it's pretty unique circumstances. It's been an amazing ride."

Matthew Suckling, Ben Stratton and Luke Breust after Hawthorn's win over Sydney in the 2014 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Breust is well aware how blessed he has been to have Clarkson and now Sam Mitchell as his AFL coaches.

"It's a pretty good calibre, isn't it? I owe a lot to both of those guys," he said.

Mitchell took him under his wing when Breust started playing and said it had come "full circle" for him to be the Hawks coach.

Much is made of the contrast between Breust and Gunston and the young Hawks forwards – Jack Ginnivan, Nick Watson and "Hok ball".

Jack Ginnivan, Nick Watson and Connor Macdonald celebrate Hawthorn's elimination final win over the Western Bulldogs on September 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

But Breust notes this is nothing new for Mitchell to manage.

"It's the same as him and 'Hodgey' (fellow Hawthorn captain Luke Hodge). They weren't the same person, they weren't the same leader," he said.

"What worked for Sam didn't work for 'Hodgey', and vice versa. He's realised that and he's now allowing these guys to be themselves."

Ginnivan missed Sunday's session, but he is understood to not be in doubt for Friday's final.

Midfielder Will Day is likely to be ruled out again, as early as Monday, as he recovers from a collarbone injury.