Mark Keane will remain at Adelaide until at least the end of 2028 after signing a three-year contract extension

Mark Keane looks on during the match between Fremantle and Adelaide at Optus Stadium in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

DEFENDER Mark Keane has turned his back on a return to Collingwood, signing a three-year contract extension at Adelaide that will keep him at the Crows until the end of 2028.

As reported on AFL.com.au's Gettable earlier this month, Keane had attracted interest from a handful of Victorian clubs, including the Magpies, for whom he played five games in 2020 and 2021.

But the 24-year-old has committed long-term to stay at West Lakes.

"We couldn't be more pleased with what Mark has brought to our club over the past two seasons," Crows list boss Justin Reid said.

"He is a great teammate and a ruthless competitor, and this year took his game to a new level as a key member of our backline.

"We see him as an important part of our future and are obviously thrilled that he's extended his contract with us until 2028."

Keane played five games for the Pies before returning home to Ireland in 2021 for personal reasons. He then came back to Australia at the start of 2023 and joined the Crows as a SSP signing.

Mark Keane at Collingwood training on June 3, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

He played five games last season before adding a further 21 games this year, establishing himself as a regular selection in the Crows' backline.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Crows and although it's only been two seasons, I've created a great bond with the players and staff at the club, as well as the people of Adelaide and our fans," he said.

"I feel like I've come a long way and taken my opportunities and hopefully there is a lot of improvement to come in the next four years, so I can't wait to get back to work with my teammates in pre-season."

Collingwood has been keen to add to its tall defensive stocks following the premature retirement of premiership player Nathan Murphy earlier this year.