Key defender Jack Payne has trained with the Lions as he looks to prove his fitness for a semi-final against the Giants

Jack Payne leaves the field during Brisbane's elimination final against Carlton on September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE defender Jack Payne has taken his first steps to facing Greater Western Sydney at the weekend by training with the Lions on Tuesday morning.

Payne suffered a knee injury in Saturday night's elimination final win over Carlton that saw him subbed out at half-time.

He then had scans on Monday morning that cleared him of any serious damage, heightening the club's hopes he would be available to line up in a semi-final against the Giants.

Payne ran out with teammates for an open training session at Brighton Homes Arena sporting a large knee brace on Tuesday morning, successfully getting through some light work.

The 24-year-old did simple stationary drills to begin and then progressed his running with a series of strides that eventually saw him jogging towards the end of the session.

With Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan and young gun Aaron Cadman awaiting at Engie Stadium, it will be either Payne or Darragh Joyce to partner Harris Andrews at the weekend.

Brisbane ruckman Oscar McInerney spoke prior to the session and described Payne as "selfless" for his attitude while dealing with the setback.

"Jack, he’s a hulking man, and I know he's going to give it absolutely everything," McInerney said.

"You could tell on Saturday night, the incredible, selfless person he was.

"At half-time, things weren't going well for him, but he was still buzzing around, you wouldn't even know he was injured.

"He was getting the boys up, and I'm sure footy fate will reward him, and he'll train really well over the next couple of days."

McInerney will line up for his 150th game on Saturday night, and again looms as integral to Brisbane's success with his match-up against Giant Kieren Briggs.

The pair have never squared off before, but the Lion was full of praise for his upcoming opponent.

"The one thing I love about ruck craft, is the ruck craft, and he's one of the best ones," McInerney said.

Toby Nankervis and Kieren Briggs compete in the ruck during Richmond's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"He uses his body so well. He protects that drop zone so strong and gets after it. He's old school, and I love watching.

"You can tell that big Shane Mumford's his ruck coach, because they're very similar the way they follow up and create a path for their midfielders.

"I'm really excited for that challenge, because he's had a fantastic two years, and been a really big reason why they're having such good clearance dominance."