Can the brash young Hawks continue their memorable season or will Port Adelaide bounce back to form?

Follow it LIVE: Port Adelaide v Hawthorn in the second semi-final from 7.10pm ACST on Friday

SUMMARY

The pressure is on Port Adelaide as it seeks to avoid a second consecutive straight sets exit, but it won't be easy against a Hawthorn side that fears no one.

The Power get another chance after they were comprehensively beaten by Geelong in the qualifying final, while the Hawks show rolled on with an impressive 37-point elimination final victory over the Western Bulldogs.

The two sides have met just once this season, resulting in a come-from-behind one-point win for Port Adelaide back in round 10. But the Hawks are a completely different proposition now and will head over to Adelaide full of belief after winning 12 of 14 games since that time.

The Hawks have already ruled out gun mid Will Day, while defender Sam Frost has undergone season-ending foot surgery.

Where and when: Adelaide Oval, Friday September 13, 7.10pm ACST

WHAT HAPPENED THIS YEAR?

Round 10: Port Adelaide 11.14 (80) beat Hawthorn 12.7 (79) at Adelaide Oval

Despite trailing by 41 points in the third quarter, Port Adelaide orchestrated the most epic of comebacks to snatch a one-point victory in the dying stages. Still staring at an 11-point deficit with less than 30 seconds on the clock, Willie Rioli kicked a goal for Port before Darcy Byrne-Jones soccered the ball through from a tight angle to score the match-winner with a mere two seconds remaining. Zak Butters (31 disposals) and Jason Horne-Francis (27, two goals) were outstanding for the Power, while Hawthorn's Blake Hardwick kicked a career-high five-goals.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:53 Mini-Match: Yartapuulti v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Power and Hawks clash in round 10

08:53 Full post-match, R10: Power Watch Yartapuulti’s press conference after round ten’s match against Hawthorn

08:48 Full post-match, R10: Hawks Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round ten’s match against Yartapuulti

06:56 Highlights: Yartapuulti v Hawthorn The Power and Hawks clash in round 10

01:27 Houston’s personal-best hat-trick helps keep Yartapuulti alive Dan Houston plays a pivotal role in his side’s incredible comeback victory with a career-high three goals

04:50 Last two mins: Last-second Power surge stuns Hawks The thrilling final moments between Yartapuulti and Hawthorn in round 10

00:38 Power pandemonium as Byrne-Jones bags incredible winner Darcy Byrne-Jones becomes the hero for Yartapuulti with an extraordinary match-winning goal in the final seconds

00:28 Is Brownlow fancy Butters in hot water? Zak Butters gives away a free kick behind play which may attract MRO attention

00:33 Dashing Day evades all in mesmerising pearler Will Day shows all his skills as he slots a ripper in the wet

01:00 Worrying signs as Wines subbed with heart-related issue Ollie Wines has been subbed out of the match following a concerning prognosis

00:38 Houston hits it sweet as Power find life Dan Houston kicks a much-needed goal for Yartapuulti from well beyond the arc

01:04 Hardwick's huge start with four first-quarter goals Hawthorn swingman Blake Hardwick catches fire early with a stunning four majors in the opening term

00:30 Chol charges towards goal as Hawks continue early domination Hawthorn kicks its third goal of the opening term as Mabior Chol gets himself on the scoreboard

00:41 Tensions flare early with Ginnivan in the thick of it Players don't take backwards steps as a first-quarter scuffle breaks out

THE STATS THAT MATTER

Port Adelaide

There were a number of worrying signs for Port Adelaide against Geelong, but none moreso than its work around the stoppages with the Power conceding 75 points from clearance chains - their third-most since 2010. Of that 75, Port gave up 66 points from clearances where Jordon Sweet was contesting the ruck, while scoring just 3.3 themselves. They say bad kicking is bad football, and Port isn't winning this game unless they can straighten up in front of the big sticks. The Power's shot at goal accuracy sits at 42.5 per cent this season, ranking them dead last in the competition.

Jason Horne-Francis in action during the qualifying final between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval on September 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn

Whether it's in the air or on the ground, the Hawks' incredible ability to move the ball quickly generates more inside 50s than any other side. In its last four games, Hawthorn has won the inside 50 count by 21.5 per game, ranking it No.1 in the League. Their quick ball movement is the catalyst, with the Hawks opting to play on from a mark 25.5 per cent of the time (ranked No.1 in the League) while they've lost the groundballs just three times all season, winning that stat by nine per game (also ranked No.1).

Jai Newcombe celebrates during the Second Elimination Final between Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at the MCG, September 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S A BIG WEEK FOR ...

Port Adelaide

Port's band of small defenders. The Power were comprehensively beaten in most areas in the qualifying final, but it was down back where they were hurt the most. Port's defence had no answers as the Cats' small forwards got off the chain and effectively did as they pleased to kick the bulk of their side's goals. The Power's task doesn't get any easier against the Hawks, with the likes of Nick Watson, Jack Ginnivan and 300-gamer Luke Breust roaming about their forward line.

Ryan Burton tackles Shaun Mannagh during the qualifying final between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval on September 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn

He can certainly talk the talk, but can Jack Ginnivan walk the walk? Ginnivan's 'See you in 14 days' comment on Swan - and ex-Magpie - Brodie Grundy's Instagram certainly raised some eyebrows, and while it was just some cheeky banter between former teammates, Port players and fans will be ready for him. Ginnivan was serviceable against the Western Bulldogs, finishing with 15 touches and a goal, but the enigmatic forward would want to put in a big one if he will, indeed, see his former teammates in a week's time.

Learn More 00:38

PREDICTION

History says sides respond in the semi-final after being on the wrong end of a qualifying final belting, but we're not sure that will be the case this time. Hawthorn entered the finals series as one of the form sides in the premiership race, and its dismantling of an equally red-hot Western Bulldogs last week was impressive. Can the 'Hollywood Hawks' continue their fairytale run? You betcha. Hawks by 21 points.