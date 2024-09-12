The Eagles are working on new deals for forwards Oscar Allen and Jake Waterman

Oscar Allen celebrates a goal during West Coast's clash against North Melbourne in round 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast is working through the process of tying down its key forwards of the future, with talented duo Oscar Allen and Jake Waterman both in talks around long-term extensions.

Allen was named co-captain alongside Liam Duggan at the Eagles this season and remains under contract for 2025, when he will hit free agency. But the club has been keen to lock away its skipper before he enters his contract year.

West Coast secured Duggan to a four-year extension back in July, securing his future until 2028, with the club's list manager Matt Clarke telling AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable this week that talks were underway to do likewise with Allen.

"We've been talking with Oscar and his manager Andrew McDougall most of the year on that one. We're actually going through some stuff at the moment," Clarke said.

"We wanted to get through a period where we had some other young guys to tick off and obviously we wanted to see what the landscape looks like in terms of the whole football department as well for Oscar and make sure he's really comfortable with that.

"Liam Duggan as well, we're trying to get their input as much as we can in terms of what we're doing in regenerating the group. We are talking quite constantly with them on what that looks like, so I think we'll be OK with that one."

Waterman is also edging towards a long-term extension at West Coast, adding to the year he already has remaining on his current deal, following a season where he was named All-Australian for the first time.

The Eagles' father-son product enjoyed a breakout campaign that included 53 goals from 20 games as the side's main spearhead in the forward line, with Clarke suggesting that a fresh deal for the 26-year-old was imminent.

"Really close," Clarke said.

Jake Waterman and Jeremy McGovern at the 2024 AFL Awards. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're working really closely with his management on that.

"It's a credit to what Jake has been able to do coming back from illness and getting his body in the right shape. He's obviously been a fantastic trainer and now he's actually been able to put that into what he can do on-field.

"We're working really closely with that, so I'll expect we'd have something done pretty soon."