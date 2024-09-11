Taylor Duryea will play on for a 16th season in 2025 after signing a contract extension

Taylor Duryea in action during the R19 match between Western Bulldogs and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on July 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs veteran Taylor Duryea has signed a one-year contract extension to play on again in 2025.

The 33-year-old played 22 of 24 games this season and has now extended his AFL career into a 16th season.

Duryea was delisted at the end of last season with the commitment to be added to the rookie list, but the defender didn’t fall down the depth chart despite the recruitment of Nick Coffield last October and the emergence of Buku Khamis, who signed a two-year deal on Tuesday.

The two-time premiership Hawk has now signed the eighth one-year deal of his 214-game career.

Duryea was drafted at the end of 2009 and was forced to bide his time at Box Hill early during his time at Waverley Park, before playing a key role in the three-peat era under Alastair Clarkson.

The Caulfield Grammar product moved to the Whitten Oval at the end of 2018 after playing 118 games in the brown and gold.

Duryea is now on track to play 100 games for the Bulldogs early next year, securing father-son qualification at both clubs.

Star midfielders Bailey Smith and Jack Macrae have both requested trades away from the Bulldogs this week, following the club’s elimination final loss to Hawthorn last Friday night.

The club is yet to offer contract extensions to Norm Smith medallist Jason Johannisen or veteran key defender Alex Keath, with decisions to be made in the coming weeks.