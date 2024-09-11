Callum Mills won't play in next week's preliminary final after sustaining a hamstring injury at training

Callum Mills leads the team out ahead of the match between Essendon and Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY has copped a huge blow more than a week out from its preliminary final, with captain Callum Mills ruled out of the cut-throat final.

The Swans confirmed on Wednesday that scans showed Mills had sustained a minor hamstring strain at training, ruling him out of at least next Friday night's preliminary final.

No timeline has been set for his return, meaning the 27-year-old is also no guarantee to be available for the Grand Final a week later if the Swans qualify.

Sydney takes on the winner of the Port Adelaide-Hawthorn semi-final at the SCG next Friday night for a place in the Grand Final.

It continues a tumultuous year for Mills, who didn't play until round 18 after sustaining a serious shoulder injury in a Mad Monday incident at the end of last season.

He had a quieter day against Greater Western Sydney in last week's qualifying final, collecting 19 touches in the Swans' thrilling six-point win.

