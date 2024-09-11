Matt Taberner, Ethan Hughes, Sebit Kuek and Conrad Williams have all been axed by Fremantle

Matt Taberner looks on during the match between Fremantle and Geelong at Optus Stadium in round 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE has begun its list cull following its narrow finals miss, with key forward Matt Taberner among four players to be axed after 125 games with the club.

The 31-year-old joins Ethan Hughes, Sebit Kuek and Conrad Williams in not being offered a new contract by the Dockers for 2025.

Taberner, taken by Fremantle with pick No.11 in the 2012 Rookie Draft, kicked 173 goals in 125 games for the Dockers across 12 seasons.

He was a consistent performer in Fremantle's forward line, finishing as the club's leading goalkicker in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

An injury-interrupted 2023 restricted Taberner to just four games, while the veteran forward managed another five matches in 2024.

"Having been recruited as a rookie prior to the 2013 season, it is undeniable that 'Tabs' gave everything he could in his time at the Club," Dockers footy manager Joe Brierty said.

"He leaves the Club as a two-time leading goalkicker and a Beacon Award winner.

"The leadership he has shown at Peel this year and his investment in his teammates will be remembered. It has been so pleasing in 2024 to see him having the impact that he has had on our developing key forwards in particular."

Hughes played 107 games for the Dockers after being taken with pick No.13 in the 2014 Rookie Draft.

The 29-year-old played an important role in defence and across the wings throughout his 10-year career and was a part of Peel Thunder’s inaugural WAFL premiership in 2016, gathering 20 disposals and five marks in the decider.

"Ethan is well renowned for his courage and selfless acts on the football field, but it's well-known that he is one of the best clubman we have seen over a 10-year period," Brierty said.

"He is constantly acknowledged for living and breathing the club's trademark - a legacy which Ethan now leaves."

Both Taberner and Hughes will remain part of Peel's finals campaign, with the Thunder taking on Swan Districts in this weekend's preliminary final.

"It speaks volumes to both players’ dedication to the Club that they continue to lead Peel through their finals series," Brierty said.

Both Kuek and Williams have both been delisted after never playing a senior game.

Kuek arrived at Fremantle via pick No.15 in the 2022 Mid-Season Rookie Draft but suffered an ACL injury in July 2023 while playing for Peel Thunder.

He was placed on the club's long-term injury list in 2024 and finishes without playing at the top level.

Williams was a graduate of the Dockers' Next Generation Academy and was selected by Fremantle as a Category B rookie in the 2022 draft period.

The speedy forward featured 27 times across Peel Thunder's senior and reserves sides.