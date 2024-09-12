Jai Serong has been named to replace the injured Sam Frost for the semi-final against Port Adelaide

Jai Serong during a Hawthorn training session at Waverley Park on September 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

HAWTHORN hopes Jai Serong can grab his opportunity against Port Adelaide on Friday night, just like Josh Ward did in the elimination final win over the Western Bulldogs.

Serong, 21, was picked on Wednesday to replace veteran Sam Frost in defence after the stalwart succumbed to a stress fracture in his foot last weekend.

With James Blanck sidelined in February after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in the Hawks' intra-club, Hawthorn's defensive depth has been stretched at times this season.

Serong has taken the next step in his third season at Waverley Park, but has been forced to bide his time in the VFL despite strong form at Box Hill.

Hawthorn assistant coach David Hale said Serong was rewarded instead of Ethan Phillips, who was signed to replace Blanck at the end of the pre-season supplemental selection period.

"He has been in great form in the VFL for two or three months. He hasn't put a foot wrong," Hale said at the Adelaide Oval.

Learn More 18:06

"I've got great confidence in our backline and our whole team defence system. When it came down to picking a player, he is in the right spot at the right time, and he is in good form. It wasn't too hard a decision in the end.

"We've got a number of guys in the same bracket. Josh Ward played in the VFL for 10 weeks knocking on the door of AFL. Jai has been in the same boat.

"We haven't had any defenders go down with injury. He has been performing week in, week out, so we've been really happy with him. Now he gets an opportunity in a semi-final in hostile environment."

Sam Frost watches on during a Hawthorn training session at Waverley Park on September 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Reigning Peter Crimmins medallist Will Day could be available for next weekend after making progress in his recovery from the collarbone injury he suffered against Richmond in round 23.

The Hawks ruled Day out for a third game on Monday – along with Cam Mackenzie for a second game due to a hamstring strain – and will cross that bridge if they progress past the Power.

"He trained yesterday, he'd already been ruled out for tomorrow's game. That will be something that we have to come across if we get over Port tomorrow," Hale said.

"I'm sure the coaches will have a hard decision. He still has quite a few boxes to tick. Yesterday was the first one in terms of contact. Being able to play an AFL preliminary final is a fairly steep curve, so we'll get to that point when we need to."

Will Day during a Hawthorn training session at Waverley Park on September 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Ward was recalled against the Bulldogs after Mackenzie strained his hamstring and fired with 22 disposals, nine tackles and five clearances in his first final.

Hawthorn is eager to atone after its last clash against Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval.

Sam Mitchell's side led by as much as 41 points and held a 28-point advantage at half-time, before the Power kicked two goals in the final 22 seconds to snatch a famous victory.

Hawthorn has won 12 of 14 games since then to not only return to September for the first time since 2018, but win a final for the first time since the 2015 Grand Final.