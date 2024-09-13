Rowan Marshall looks on during St Kilda's clash against Carlton in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

STAR St Kilda ruckman Rowan Marshall has undergone post-season wrist surgery to solve a problem he carried throughout 2024, while Liam Henry and Anthony Caminiti have also had operations in recent weeks.

Marshall was unlucky not to be included in the All-Australian squad following another brilliant season for the Saints, which could see him finish on the podium in the Trevor Barker Award for the third time.

The 28-year-old is expected to be ready for the start of pre-season in November.

Caminiti required a shoulder reconstruction after another injury in the round 23 win over Geelong and will be sidelined for at least a few months.

The 20-year-old, who has played 33 games since being signed via the pre-season supplemental selection period at the start of last year, isn't expected to return to full training until after Christmas.

Henry has had further knee surgery since suffering a season-ending injury against West Coast in round 19.

The former Docker sustained significant cartilage damage in July, ending his first season at Moorabbin after 12 appearances, following a hamstring injury early in 2024.

Marcus Windhager had hamstring surgery last month and is aiming to return to the main group in December.

Star key forward Max King is also expected to be back in full training before Christmas after his season ended when he suffered a posterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee at the start of July.

King has endured a frustrating couple of seasons at RSEA Park, with shoulder and knee injuries restricting the Sandringham Dragons product to just 23 games since the end of 2022.