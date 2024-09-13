Josh Corbett has hung up the boots after 41 games at Gold Coast and Fremantle

Josh Corbett warms up during the R22 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium on August 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE forward Josh Corbett has announced his retirement after 41 games for two clubs.

Corbett, 28, played 36 games for Gold Coast before joining the Dockers at the end of 2022.

He joined the Suns as a mature-age recruit in late 2018, having won the Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medal in the VFL in that year.

After kicking 33 goals in 36 games for the Suns, Corbett was traded to the Dockers.

He played five times for Freo last year before being ruled out for the 2024 season due to a hip injury.

"I'm so grateful to have been part of the Fremantle Football Club," Corbett said.

"My wife, my family, and I have felt so welcome, and although we've only been here a couple of years, it feels like we've been here forever.

"I'm so grateful that I was able to go to work every day and be my 100 per cent self.

"It's frustrating from my body's perspective that I haven't been able to get out there and play as much as I would have hoped to. However, being involved in the professional environment and developing relationships that I’ll hold for life is something I'll cherish.

"It's also important to me that I acknowledge Gold Coast for giving me my start in the AFL back in 2018."

Josh Corbett in action during Fremantle's clash against Geelong in round 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Corbett's best AFL game came in a Gold Coast win over Collingwood in round seven, 2021.

He had 16 disposals, took 11 marks and kicked four goals at the MCG.